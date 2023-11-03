Submit Release
Council Honors Those Who Served Our Country

This week, the Council adopted a resolution commemorating Veterans’ Day and honoring all those who served our country.

The resolution, offered by Council President Flynn and Councilor Murphy, touched on the importance of services and programs for veterans and military families in the city, in addition to ensuring that there is gender-specific care offered at VA Hospitals, counseling for women who suffered service-related sexual trauma, as well as those who are at risk of experencing homelessness.

The Council recognizes all veterans who have made great sacrifices in order to serve our nation and will continue to offer their support for veterans and their families.

