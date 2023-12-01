Wars of the New Humanity: Collection One
A science-fiction novel that explores socioeconomic hierarchies, rebellion, ethics and morality, classism, and revolution.MT RAINIER, MD, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This collection comprises books one and two of the Wars of the New Humanity series, a non-mainstream title that has garnered praise from Readers' Favorite, LitPick, the US Review of Books, the Midwest Book Review, and others.
Republic Falling: Advent of a New Dawn (book #1)
Eden, the utopian motherworld of humanity’s Commonwealth, is a haven of luxury and prosperity. Its inferior counterpart, the planet designated Satellite One, offers only mediocrity to its people, despite the Commonwealth Government’s promises of equality.
Now war erupts between humanity’s two planetary habitats, and a young soldier named Randal Scott, alongside his lover, Stacie Spencer, seeks revenge on the man who annihilated his mother and joined the insurrectionists, his own father. Together, they become embroiled in a web of violent conflict, lies, and conspiracies that have Randy questioning both of the combat forces in opposition, the Commonwealth Defense Force and the insurgency known as the Coalition of Rebel Factions.
Republic Under Siege: Threat from Within (book #2)
The Commonwealth’s domestic war is over, but peace remains elusive.
Akane Sugimori, a young colony immigrant from Satellite One, becomes an outcast within Eden’s class system but retaliates, and she aims to recruit Randal Scott, one of Satellite One’s liberators, into a social-justice organization fighting a clandestine war against murderous extremists scheming to preserve the status quo.
This book collection will appeal to fans of W.C. Bauers, William C. Dietz, David Weber, Nicholas Sansbury Smith, or simply readers looking for thought-provoking fiction that is rife with action and adventure.
PRAISE:
"This collection of two books is a gorgeous offering . . . It provides strong and resonant themes, a reflection of some of the ills of contemporary society where the majority must work hard to support the lifestyles of the few. The richly textured writing, the captivating world-building, and the intrigue kept me moving from page to page. It will have you invested from start to finish and left wanting more."
—The Book Commentary
Wars of the New Humanity: Collection One can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and various other book retail sites.
