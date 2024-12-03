Sci-fi & fantasy author Michael J. Brooks releases his next science fiction book 'Republic Shattered: Sins of Before'

Book cover

MT RAINIER, MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SYNOPSIS:Guardian Randal Scott faces the grim reality that his friend and former comrade, Jarius Ford, may be enduring brutal torture or may have already met a tragic fate.Randy’s heart aches to secure Jarius’ freedom or mete out justice in his name. However, he finds himself in a moral quandary. The perpetrators responsible for Jarius’ abduction are products of the Commonwealth Defense Force’s (CDF) sins, scarred souls seeking retribution. Their leader, Zataldra, carries her own traumatic past as a survivor of heinous atrocities committed by the CDF. The thought of destroying this new enemy troubles Randy’s conscience, yet with an impending bloodbath looming, he may have no alternative.Complicating Randy’s already stressful life is the return of his onetime lover, Private Akane Sugimori. Her presence strains his rekindled relationship with Stacie Spencer and forces him to question where his affections lie. Which woman truly holds his heart? It’s something he must figure out while also contending with the pressures of serving in the CDF.As the Commonwealth teeters on the brink of annihilation at the hands of its newest foe, emotions reach a fever pitch, bonds are tested, and the fate of countless lives hangs in the balance.Experience the gripping penultimate chapter of the adult science-fiction series Wars of the New Humanity.This book includes a recap of the previous two, making it easy for new readers to catch up and dive into the story.* * *PURCHASE ON: AMAZON LIBRARY, WHOLESALE, AND RETAIL INFO (All orders fulfilled by Ingram):Genre: Science fictionFormat: PaperbackTrim size: 6 x 9 inPage count: 354ISBN: 9781737929383* * *REVIEW:"With succinct prose, Brooks weaves a layered and intriguing plot, treating me to intergalactic politics, futuristic technology, warfare, love affairs, action, adventure, thrills, and a dynamic and fascinating cast. The plot twists and tone of the storyline had me on the edge of my seat. Brooks uses refreshing and well-paced dialogue, alongside a depth to the storyline that brings out the emotions and complex traits of the cast. This allowed me to connect with them and understand their conflicts in a morally complex universe."-KEITH MBUYA FOR READERS’ FAVORITE* * *FAQ:Q: Who is this book for?A: This book is perfect for adult fiction readers looking for engaging character-driven narratives, high-stakes action, and mind-bending concepts.Q: Do I have to read the previous two books to understand this one?A: Not necessarily! While familiarity with the previous books enhances the reading experience, Republic Shattered provides a recap of them, making it accessible to both new and returning readers.* * *Learn more about the Wars of the New Humanity series and sign up for Michael J. Brooks' newsletter at www.authormbrooks.com

