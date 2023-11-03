Plan to participate in the Air Quality Client Contact meeting on November 16

Stay up-to-date on current events and upcoming changes in DNR’s air quality program. Plan to attend an open forum with DNR staff at the Air Quality Client Contact Meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 16. The meeting can be accessed virtually with the details on the agenda.

Topics include updates on planning and rulemaking, electronic records, monitoring, construction permitting and modeling, Iowa EASY Air, Title V, and compliance items. Find the complete agenda with the meeting access instructions on the Air Quality Client Contact page.

Individuals with disabilities or limited English proficiency are encouraged to participate in all DNR activities, including submitting public comments. If reasonable accommodation or language services are needed to participate, contact the Air Quality Bureau staff member listed or Relay Iowa TTY Service at 800-735-7942 in advance to advise them of your specific needs. DNR’s language access and disability nondiscrimination plans are available at https://www.iowadnr.gov/ About-DNR/Environmental- Justice.

If you have questions please contact Jessica Reese McIntyre at jessica.reesemcintyre@dnr. iowa.gov or 515-725-9547.