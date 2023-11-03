Natural Resource Commission to meet Nov. 9

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will meet at 9:30 a.m., Nov. 9, in the Wallace State Office Building, Conference Room 2 North, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The Commission will be voting on a number of revised chapters of the Iowa Administrative Code that is required by Gov. Reynold’s Executive Order Ten (EO 10). EO 10 states that each chapter of the Iowa Administrative Code will be reviewed and any chapter that will be renewed, must go through a new rulemaking process and adhere to the requirements of the Iowa Administrative Procedure Act.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, and Laura Kudej. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Nov. 9 meeting.

Approval of Agenda Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Donations *Subrecipient Grant Agreement with the City of Dubuque *Contract with Ecosystem Repair US, Inc. (IHAP) *Contract with David Mouw (IHAP) *Contract with Iowa State University (Urban SGCN) *Contract with Polk County Conservation Board (Urban SGCN) *Chapter 30-Waters Cost-Share and Grants Program, Low-Head Dam Public Hazard Grant *2024 NRC Meeting Dates

Approval of the Oct. 12 Meeting Minutes

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

*Donations

*Subrecipient Grant Agreement with the City of Dubuque

Chapter 30-Waters Cost-Share and Grant Programs, Water Recreation Access Cost-Share Grants

Contract with Iowa Off-Highway Vehicle Association, Inc

*Contract with Ecosystem Repair US, Inc. (IHAP)

*Contract with David Mouw (IHAP)

*Contract with Iowa State University (Urban SGCN)

*Contract with Polk County Conservation Board (Urban SGCN)

*Chapter 30-Waters Cost-Share and Grants Program, Low-Head Dam Public Hazard Grant

Construction-Small Projects-Pavement Patches at Big Marsh WMA

Large Construction Projects McIntosh Woods State Park Fishing Cleaning Station-Cerro Gordo County Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, Pavement Preservation-Linn County Silver Lake, Shoreline Stabilization-Dickinson County Sweet Marsh Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Quail Avenue PCC Pavement Maintenance-Bremer County

Land Acquisition Green Island WMA, Jackson County-Clausen Green Island WMA, Jackson County-Keil Trust East Fork Des Moines River WMA, Humboldt County-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Sedan Bottoms WMA, Appanoose County-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Merritt Forest State Preserve, Clayton County-Bob L. Behrend

Chapter 1, “Operation of Natural Resource Commission” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 12, “Conservation Education” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 13, “Permits and Easements for Construction and Other Activities on Public Lands and Waters”– Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 14, “Concessions” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 15, “General License Regulations”-Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 16, “Docks and Other Structures on Public Waters” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 17, “Leases and Permits” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 20, “Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 21, “Habitat Lease Program” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 22, “Habitat and Public Access Program” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 23, “Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program”– Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 24, “Blufflands Protection Program and Revolving Loan Fund” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 25, “Certification of Land as Native Prairie or Wildlife Habitat” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 26, “Relocation Assistance” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 27, “Lands and Waters Conservation Fund Program” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 28, “All-Terrain Vehicle Registration Revenue Cost-Share Program” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 30, “Waters Cost-share and Grant Programs,”-Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 31, “Publicly Owned Lakes Watershed Program” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 33, “Resource Enhancement and Protection Program: County, City, Private Open Spaces and Conservation Education Grant Programs” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 34, “Community Forest Grant Program” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 35, “Fish Habitat Promotion for County Conservation Boards” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 61, “State Parks, Recreation Areas, and State Forest Camping” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 91, “Waterfowl and Coot Hunting Seasons” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapters 94, “Nonresident Deer Hunting,” and Chapter 106, “Deer Hunting” – Notice of Intended Action

*2024 NRC Meeting Dates

General Discussion

Next meeting, Dec. 14, in Des Moines

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc