Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Michael Hingst to the Clay County Utility Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael Hingst to the Clay County Utility Authority.
Michael Hingst
Hingst is a Software Developer for Pioneering Evolution, LLC. He is a veteran of the United States Navy and was previously a Software Engineer for Mediware Information Systems. Hingst earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the United States Naval Academy.
