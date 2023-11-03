Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Michael Hingst to the Clay County Utility Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael Hingst to the Clay County Utility Authority.

 

Michael Hingst

Hingst is a Software Developer for Pioneering Evolution, LLC. He is a veteran of the United States Navy and was previously a Software Engineer for Mediware Information Systems. Hingst earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the United States Naval Academy.

 

