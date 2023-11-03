6th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Fincham circuit judge vacancy in Platte County





3 November 2023





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28(d), the Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the position of circuit judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Platte County) created by the retirement of Judge Thomas C. Fincham, effective December 31, 2023. Fincham has served as a judge on the Platte County circuit court since 2010.





There are eight applicants for the vacancy. hree of the applicants are women, and five are men. One applicant reports identifying as a minority. Five applicants work in the public sector; one works in the private sector, and two work in both the public and private sectors. Based on provided information, the average age of the applicants is 48 years.





Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all eight applicants. The interviewees names are:





Susan M. Casey

Kevin D. Humiston

Elizabeth A. Murray

Myles A. Perry

Jesse Sendejas

Abe “Quint” Shafer V

Nicolas J. Taulbee

Rob Willard Jr.





The commission is scheduled to meet to interview applicants starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Interviews will take place at the Platte County Courthouse, 415 3rd Street, in Platte City. Applicants will be interviewed in-person. The public may attend the interviews.





Immediately following the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to submit to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees to serve as circuit judge in Division I of the Sixth Judicial Circuit in Platte County.





Members of the commission are Gary Witt, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Mark Ferguson and Jared Welch; and lay members Julie Elliott and Carla Killen.









Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, Clerk of the Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600



