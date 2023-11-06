Jest Paint Releases New Line of Innovative Face and Body Painting Brushes
Jest Paint has been working hard to design a set of brushes for face and body painters.PORTAGE, MI, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jest Paint, a leading supplier of professional face and body painting supplies for over 14 years, has announced the release of their new line of BOLT brushes and tools designed specifically for face and body painters.
The newest additions to the popular BOLT brush collection feature sleek, aqua-blue handles as part of the Diamond Collection. There is also a clear acrylic handle brush perfect for fast face and body painting applications.
Some of the most innovative new tools include the BOLT Sponge Dotter, BOLT Glitter Applicator, BOLT Fresh Petal Brush, BOLT 1⁄2” Filbert Brush, and the BOLT Rainbow Face and Body Brush. Each was created to achieve specific techniques and effects like easy dotting, sanitary glitter application, delicate petal shapes, blending, and smooth rainbow designs.
"Our goal with these new BOLT brushes and tools was to provide face and body painters with products designed by artists, for artists," said Anna Wilinski. "The brushes are made with high-quality materials for smooth application and easy cleaning between uses. The unique shapes and sizes open up new creative possibilities for every level of artist."
The new line is available for purchase now on the Jest Paint website. Artists can browse the full BOLT collection and take advantage of Jest Paint's vast selection of professional face and body paints, glitter, tools, and accessories.
About Jest Paint:
Jest Paint provides high-quality, professional face and body painting supplies to artists around the world. Founded in 2009, the company offers a wide selection of paints, brushes, glitters, tools, and more for stunning and innovative designs. Learn more at www.jestpaint.com.
Anna Wilinski
Jest Paint
+1 269-459-1870
info@jestpaint.com
