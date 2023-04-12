Fusion Body Art releases neon-free Leanne’s Rainbow cakes, available at Jest Paint

Fusion Body Art has just released a revised collection of Leanne’s Rainbow cakes! These new split cakes do not contain neon pigments. Jest Paint has them!

PORTAGE, MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Fusion Body Art has just released a revised collection of Leanne’s Rainbow cakes! These new split cakes do not contain neon pigments, though they still are bright and beautiful. Jest Paint is happy to carry Leanne’s new cakes at their online store, JestPaint.com , where they are the US distributor of Fusion Body Art.Leanne Courtney took her most popular split cakes from her Fusion Petal Palettes and revised them with regular matte colors that pack a punch. These split cakes do not glow under black light, yet they are perfect for the festival-style face painting that most face painters do at fairs, parties, and around Halloween time.Artists around the world can enjoy these new Fusion cakes because all pigments and ingredients are EU and FDA-compliant for cosmetic use. The regular colors apply more opaquely to the skin and wear down more evenly in the container than cakes with neon colors. Face painters are going to love that the cakes with regular colors last longer too.Leanne created 30-gram 1-stroke style versions of Vivid Rainbow, Nirvana, Lollipop, Summer Days, Island Girl, Tiger Lilly, Leanne’s Rainbow, Pink Pixie, and Bella Rose. To use them, just load them up with a wet ¾” or 1” flat or angle brush and stroke all of the colors on the skin at one time. These are perfect for one-stroke style crowns, flowers, butterflies, mermaids, unicorn manes, and more! You can see these new 30-gram Fusion rainbow cakes here Leanne also released three new Petal Palette Refills that are for sponging on beautiful face paint bases. She created Beach Baby, Sweet Dream Butterfly, and Summer Days XL, and these come without neon pigments as well. These rainbow cakes are some of the most requested cakes by face painters who have tried them in the Petal Palettes and asked for refills. You can see the new Petal Palette Refills here Fusion Body Art works closely with world-renowned face painters to create the best face-painting products for our industry. They are a well-respected makeup company based in Australia that understands the science behind cosmetics and what artists want.Jest Paint has been supplying Fusion Body Art Products to face painters around the world from their store in Portage Michigan. You can find a variety of supplies to build your kit! Come see everything they have to offer!