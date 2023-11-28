Minnesota Wire Unveils Insights in Wire and Cable Manufacturing Trends
Minnesota Wire is pleased to announce the release of a white paper on the latest trends and research findings in wire and cable manufacturing.
Understanding the needs of our customers has made Minnesota Wire a trusted partner in the wire and cable manufacturing industry.”ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota Wire, a leading innovator in the wire and cable manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce the release of a comprehensive white paper that sheds light on the latest trends and cutting-edge research findings in the field of wire and cable manufacturing. The white paper, titled "Advancements in Wire and Cable Manufacturing: A Comprehensive Industry Analysis," is now available for industry professionals and enthusiasts to explore.
The white paper was created after hiring an outside research firm, Diedrich RPM, to conduct an independent blind study to capture an objective view of the wire and cable manufacturing industry.
Based on feedback from decision-makers involved in the study, delivery/turnaround/response time, cost/pricing, and customer service are the most important attributes as well as the most underserved areas when satisfaction is compared to importance, thus, have the greatest opportunity for potential gains.
When value ranking capabilities, survey respondents believe validation/testing is the most important capability for suppliers/manufacturers to offer, followed by production.
“Understanding the needs of our customers has made Minnesota Wire a trusted partner in the wire and cable manufacturing industry,” said Paul Wagner, Chairman/CEO of Minnesota Wire. “We know the needs in the industries we serve are always evolving, and it’s our job to continue to come up with improved solutions. This feedback gives us valuable insight moving forward, and how we can continue to support our clients in the best way possible.”
More than half of respondents in the medical and aerospace industries foresee their needs for custom wire and cable to increase over the next two years.
“Our mission at Minnesota Wire is to grow the company and update our offerings while maintaining our long-standing reputation of high-quality service and on-time delivery,” said Wagner.
For more information about Minnesota Wire's white paper, visit https://mnwire.com/white-paper-request/
About
Minnesota Wire is a privately owned custom wire and cable manufacturer with a mission to provide high-quality, high-performance, fully integrated custom solutions that meet our customers’ needs. A leader in wire and cable manufacturing, Minnesota Wire excels in cable assemblies, research and development, and testing and design engineering for medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial companies.
For more information, visit mnwire.com or call 651-369-8212.
