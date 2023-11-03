Coffee County Public Libraries Receive Technology Grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Senator Janice Bowling, Representative Rush Bricken and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Coffee County Public Libraries with Technology Grants.

The Coffee County Lannom Memorial Library received a $5,500 Technology Grant and the Manchester Public Library received a $5,485 Technology Grant. Both libraries will use the grant funds to purchase new desktops, laptops, software and monitors.

“These grants are great news for Coffee County citizens and will increase resources at these libraries,” said Sen. Bowling. The funds will assist in making technological advancements to provide citizens greater access to information and technology. I appreciate Secretary Hargett for his work to administer these funds.”

“Coffee County is fortunate to have the Manchester and Lannom Memorial public libraries,” said. Rep. Bricken. “This funding will ensure these locations have the technology needed to best serve those in our community. I appreciate Secretary Hargett for his partnership in these efforts.”

Technology Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State. This year, $320,000 in Technology Grant funding is being awarded to 103 public libraries across Tennessee.

"The Coffee County Public Libraries are an important resource to the community, providing opportunities to learn and grow through access to technology," said Secretary Hargett. "Both grants, administered by the Library & Archives, will enhance the libraries’ capabilities to meet the technological needs of their patrons. I appreciate Sen. Bowling and Rep. Bricken’s support of public libraries."

Technology Grants are funded by the Tennessee state government and the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds. Tennessee libraries use Technology Grant funds to purchase or replace computers, software, networking hardware and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.