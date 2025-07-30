Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office Hosts Student Government Association Leaders for Annual Civic Engagement Luncheon

July 25, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Recently, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office welcomed Student Government Association (SGA) leaders from across Tennessee for the Annual Civic Engagement Luncheon in Nashville. These individuals were provided with information and resources to enable them to conduct successful voter registration drives on their campuses later this year.

Every year, Secretary Hargett invites SGA leaders from colleges and universities across Tennessee to join their peers in discussing the importance of civic engagement and voter registration on their respective campuses in preparation for National Voter Registration Month.

Attendees included:

Cheyenne Bare – SGA President, (Tennessee Tech University)

Saige Bassitt – SGA President, (Pellissippi State Community College)

Carter Brown – Assistant Director of Student Involvement, (Sewanee: The University of the South)

Autumn Cecil - SGA Secretary, (Tennessee Tech University)

Dr. Sharon Couch – Director, Student Engagement & Leadership, (Pellissippi State Community College)

Chase Darwin – SGA President, (University of Tennessee at Knoxville)

Jody Davis – Coordinator for Student Programming, (Sewanee: The University of the South)

Luis Esmurria, III – SGA Election Commissioner, (Middle Tennessee State University)

Michael Anthony Flanagan – SGA President, (Columbia State Community College)

Douglas Ford – SGA President, (Carson-Newman University)

I’ana Knight – Student Organizations Staff Advisor, (Carson-Newman University)

Lydia Knobloch – SGA President, (Lipscomb University)

Hannah Lawrence – ADP Project Student Officer, (Middle Tennessee State University)

Maddox Marlin – SGA Vice-President, (Cumberland University)

Ally McCasland – SGA President, (Sewanee: The University of the South)

Sofia Meza – SGA Vice-President, (Pellissippi State Community College)

Katie Mullins – SGA Attorney General, (Union University)

Shane Mynatt – Director of Student Experiences, (Carson-Newman University)

Riyanka Narasimhan – SGA Treasurer, (Vanderbilt University)

Soham Saraf – SGA President, (Vanderbilt University)

Dr. Amy Sayward - ADP Project Director, (Middle Tennessee State University)

Trevor Scott – SGA President, (Bethel University)

Zackary Stroebert – SGA President, (Cumberland University)

Kenna Tatum – SGA President, (Trevecca Nazarene University)

Gloria Walker – Vice-President for Student Services, (Carson-Newman University)

R.J. Ware – SGA President, (Middle Tennessee State University)

Chayil Watkins – SGA Secretary General, (University of Tennessee at Martin)

Alison Wells – SGA President, (University of Tennessee Southern)

Candace Williams – Dean of Student Engagement, (Lipscomb University)

Sophia Wright – Director of Student Engagement, (Bethel University)

“It was our pleasure to host these leaders to discuss my office’s ongoing efforts to increase voter registration among students at Tennessee’s colleges and universities,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate their efforts to encourage fellow students to register to vote and let their voices be heard in our upcoming elections.”

September is National Voter Registration Month, with National Voter Registration Day set for September 16. It has never been easier to register to vote, and eligible Tennessee voters can download the free GoVoteTN App or visit the Secretary of State’s online voter registration platform at GoVoteTN.gov.

These resources also enable citizens to update or check their registration status and information, determine their polling locations, and obtain additional information about upcoming elections in Tennessee.

For more information about civic engagement opportunities offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

