Actor Israel Varela Launches VARELA brand on Tik Tok Shop
It’s important for us as a company to be accessible to our fans and shoppers on whichever platforms and communities they want us to engage with them on.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Israel Varela, an actor known for his television roles in The Price of Fame, Murder Made Me Famous, and the feature film Finding Grace announces through his VARELA skin and hair care brand the official launch of their premium men’s skin and beard care product lines on the Tik Tok Shop.
— Israel Varela
Israel Varela, CEO for VARELA says, “After launching on Amazon and looking at the data and analytics we realized that our core consumers were spending a lot of time on Tik Tok interacting and engaging with content and creators in that space. So partnering with the Tik Tok platform just made sense.”
VARELA has already begun engaging with influencers and content creators on Tik Tok to partner and collaborate with. “It’s important for us as a company to be accessible to our fans and shoppers on whichever platforms and communities they want us to engage with them on.”, says Israel Varela.
With an ever expanding market presence and brand awareness in the men’s grooming space VARELA is quickly capturing market share and loyalty in a fast growing consumer market segment.
VARELA offers men’s skin and hair care products for the everyman that are clean, organic, and cruelty free. We believe a man’s body is his temple and what you put on your body is just as important as what you put in your body. VARELA products are designed to enhance a man’s confidence. Visit getvarela.com to learn more.
Israel R Varela
Varela Skin and Hair Care, LLC
+1 469-490-0851
customerservice@getvarela.com
