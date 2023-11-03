Breaking barriers to bring pride to her country

In Sri Lanka, Upeksha Madushani Maduthilaka is receiving on the job training in the Colombo Port as a transfer crane operator, a traditionally male dominated job. Thanks to the National Union of Sea Farers and with the support of the ILO and the Government of Japan, she aspires to become one of the best crane operators in South Asia and in doing so, bring pride to her country.
