11/03/2023

CT DoAg Announces Grant Opportunities to Assist Connecticut Agricultural Producers

Applications Due by January 10, 2024

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is accepting grant proposals for the 2024 Farm Transition Grant (FTG) to assist Connecticut farmers and agricultural cooperatives in the diversification of existing operations, transition to value-added agricultural production and sales, and other venues in which a majority of products sold are grown in the state. Applications are due no later than 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

“Farm Transition Grant is a funding opportunity designed to assist Connecticut farmers and agricultural cooperatives with a diverse set of interests, backgrounds, and futures,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “These strategic investments into small businesses fosters continued economic viability while leveraging ingenuity and private investments for a more robust agriculture sector in the state.”

Farm Transition Grant is authorized by and funded through C.G.S. Section 22-26k to strengthen the economic viability of Connecticut’s agricultural businesses in times of growth and change. CT DoAg continues to utilize feedback from agricultural producers to implement strategic revisions to the program to meet the needs of farmers. New for the 2024 program year will be a 25% advance of the grant award for Infrastructure Investment Grant, Research and Development Grant, or Innovation and Diversification Grant. The remaining 75% of the award will be reimbursed upon project completion and submission of final reporting documents. New Farmer Micro Grant awardees will continue to be able to request a 50% advance of their award.

The grant categories are summarized below.

New Farmer Micro Grants: Up to $5,000 awarded to support new and beginning individuals or partnerships with one full year to three years of production history, seeking long-term careers that financially support them through farming and agriculture. NEW: Funds can be used to establish websites and conduct marketing efforts.

Infrastructure Investment Grant: Up to $20,000 awarded to support farmers in production for a minimum of three years with a need for infrastructure to expand the farm's production and operation.

Research and Development Grant: Up to $25,000 awarded for farms to conduct research to assess the viability and interest to develop a new product line, service, or market. NEW: Eligible activities include in-store testing events to determine consumer viability.

Innovation and Diversification Grant: Up to $49,999 awarded for the implementation of a new product or service for market or business expansion after a research and development phase has been explored.

Grant guidelines and forms can be found at www.CTGrown.gov/grants with additional details on match requirements and eligible expenses. Applications will be scored by a review panel. Grant awards to be announced in February 2024.

Four workshops will be available to assist interested applicants, including a General Overview, Navigating the Budget Sheet, and two Virtual Office Hour sessions. For more information on the webinars, or to register, click here. The first two workshops will be recorded and posted to the Farm Transition Grant website for those who cannot attend the live session. The FAQs available on the Farm Transition Grant website will be updated after the conclusion of the Open Office Hours.

Questions regarding the Farm Transition Grant can be directed to Alison Grabarz at Alison.Grabarz@ct.gov. More information on application requirements, submission process, and accompanying forms can be found online at www.CTGrown.gov/grants.

For Immediate Release: Friday, November 3, 2023

Contact: Rebecca Eddy, 860-573-0323, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

http://www.ctgrown.gov