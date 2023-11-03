The Accreditation Bureau of Health Science Schools (ABHES) Elects Matt Calhoun Board of Commissioners Chair

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Calhoun, Senior Vice President of Campus Development for Arizona College of Nursing, has been elected by the Accreditation Bureau of Health Science Schools (ABHES) as Board of Commissioners Chair for a two-year term. Calhoun will lead the 15-member Commission, which serves as the governing body of ABHES and upholds the standards, policies, and procedures for accreditation of its member institutions.

“We congratulate Matt on his appointment to Chair of ABHES’s Board of Commissioners and are proud to have him represent our institution,” said Nick Mansour, Chairman of Arizona College of Nursing. “His election is a testament to the respect and admiration he has garnered from his peers within the education community. Matt embodies Arizona College of Nursing’s mission to put students’ needs first, and that mindset will be a tremendous asset in this well-deserved appointment.”

Matt Calhoun has worked in higher education for more than 20 years, serving in leadership roles in Campus Operations, Regulatory Affairs, Student Finance, and New Campus Development. He has been a member of ABHES since 2007 and a commissioner for five years. During his time with the accreditation agency, Calhoun has led many accreditation visits and was named Evaluator of the Year in 2017. He has a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona University and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Washington State University.

The mission of (ABHES) is to serve as a nationally recognized accrediting agency of institutions predominantly providing health education and programmatic accreditation in specific health education disciplines. Recognized by the United States Department of Education, ABHES has been nationally renowned as an independent accrediting agency since 1969. Healthcare educators and practitioners serve as volunteer peer evaluators and play a vital role in the accreditation process.

Arizona College of Nursing’s purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 18 campuses across 12 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency.

