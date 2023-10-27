Arizona College of Nursing and the City of North Miami Sponsor Free Bexa™ Breast Exam Event

North Miami

Innovative technology provides breast exams that are quick, radiation-free and painless

Arizona College of Nursing is thrilled to be a sponsor of this event that not only addresses a crucial healthcare need but also serves as an opportunity for our students to serve their community”
— Campus President, James Jones
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona College of Nursing is partnering with the City of North Miami and Bexa to provide free breast exams to residents of North Miami on October 28.

“Arizona College of Nursing is thrilled to be a sponsor of this event that not only addresses a crucial healthcare need but also serves as an opportunity for our students to serve their community, said James Jones, Campus President, Arizona College of Nursing, Fort Lauderdale.” “We believe in the power of education and service. Our students are committed to impacting the lives of others, and this event allows them to put their knowledge into action while embodying the values of our institution.”

The Bexa FDA-approved medical device differs from the traditional breast exams that some women find invasive, uncomfortable, or painful. Bexa is a portable, handheld sensor that is moved gently over the breast and underarm area, much like in an ultrasound. The exam typically lasts 15-20 minutes, and accurate results are immediate. Additionally, the exam is radiation-free, making it entirely safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

“Raising awareness and early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer,” said Kassandra Timothe, Councilwoman, North Miami, District 2. “However, many women are uninsured or underinsured and cannot access preventive healthcare programs. The City of North Miami is excited to partner with Arizona College of Nursing and the Bexa Equity Alliance to help close this gap and provide these critical screenings to our community.”

The all-day screening event will be held from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST on Saturday, October 28, at the North Miami Public Library, 835 NE 132 Steet, North Miami. All exams will be conducted by American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonograph (ARDMS) ultrasound technicians who are specially trained in using the Bexa Device.

Arizona College of Nursing students have been actively canvassing the North Miami neighborhood, spreading awareness, and encouraging registration. On the event day, the nursing students will be present from start to finish, offering their assistance wherever needed. With cold and flu season around the corner, they will also provide information on flu shots, pneumonia, and other preventive measures that can contribute to overall well-being.

To register for the event and make an appointment, click on mybexa.com/cityofnorthmiami

Arizona College of Nursing’s purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 18 campuses across 12 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency.

