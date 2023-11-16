eBay Announced as Title Sponsor of the Philadelphia Sports Collectors Show, Known in The Hobby as “The Philly Show”

Click to Expand

Multi-show title sponsorship by eBay supports nation’s oldest sports card and memorabilia show

We couldn't be more excited to have a multi-show title sponsorship agreement in place with eBay,” — Joe Drelich

OAKS, PA, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Philadelphia Sports Collectors Show, better known as "The Philly Show," announced today that they are welcoming title sponsor eBay into The Philly Show community for this year’s final show and through 2024. The Philly Show, whose rich history in the culture of sports collectibles has spanned over four decades, is collaborating with Marino & Co. to build meaningful experiences for collectors and foster stronger connections across The Hobby. The goal of The Philly Show is to support a thriving community of passionate collectors and hobbyists, while forging new relationships for show dealers, sponsors and the collecting community to ultimately grow the industry and continue to celebrate and explore what the future holds.

"We couldn't be more excited to have a multi-show title sponsorship agreement in place with eBay," said Joe Drelich, President of East Coast Sports Marketing, parent company to The Philly Show. "eBay is a trusted marketplace, with a deep commitment to serving sports fans and collectors, sellers and buyers," said Drelich, adding, "With their full suite of collectors tools and services, including the eBay vault and Authenticity Guarantee, we’re excited to collaborate and bring great things to the sports collecting community!"

The Philly Show has attracted generations of sports enthusiasts and collectors since the 1970s. The December show, the final of three shows planned for 2023, will feature 100,000+ square feet of trading cards, collectibles, memorabilia and more, with inventory spanning from vintage to modern, sport to non-sport, including autograph memorabilia, Funko Pop! Figures and Pokémon collectibles. Additional attractions include the fan favorite Philly Show Fun Zone along with the Kids Trading Zone, as well as the popular Philly Show Trade Night, which is also sponsored by eBay (Saturday, December 2nd.)

The full signing guest line-up and schedule is available on The Philly Show website, www.phillyshow.com, and fans can follow The Philly Show on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for all up-to-date show announcements.

About The Philly Show

The Philly Show is one of the longest-running and largest sports cards and memorabilia collectibles shows in America. The next show is December 1-3, 2023 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, in Oaks, PA. You can find out more information at www.phillyshow.com.



About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. eBay enables economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

