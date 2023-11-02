Hamels, Dawkins, Jaworski, Cunningham, McNabb & Carmichael Signing for Fans at the December Philly Show in Oaks, PA

Click to Expand Click to Expand Click to Expand

Fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite Philadelphia athletes and more at The Philly Show from December 1-3, 2023 in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

OAKS, PA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia sports legends and stars signing at the December Philly Show include 08' World Series MVP Cole Hamels, Eagles Greats Brian Dawkins, Ron Jaworski, Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, and Harold Carmichael, NBA HOF Legend Dennis Rodman, TV and Movie Icon William Shatner and many more.

The full signing guest line-up and schedule is available on The Philly Show website, www.phillyshow.com, and fans can follow The Philly Show on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for all up-to-date show announcements.

The Philadelphia Sports Collectors Show, known today simply as “The Philly Show,” has attracted generations of sports enthusiasts and collectors since the 1970s. The December show, the final of three shows planned for 2023, will feature 100,000+ square feet of trading cards, collectibles, memorabilia and more, with inventory spanning from vintage to modern, sport to non-sport, including autograph memorabilia, Funko Pop, Pokémon, the popular Philly Show Trade Night (Saturday, December 2nd ) and more.

New Service for Collectors Debuting at the December Show: Mascot, the leading inventory management solution for collectibles, will be on hand to provide enhanced discoverability and searchable inventory available for sale or trade at The Philly Show. Through this collaboration, vendors and dealers will have the opportunity to upload items available for sale and trade at The Philly Show to Mascot. All show attendees will be able to search, via Mascot’s website, all graded sports cards and non-sports cards available by vendor or by specific criteria.

WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW:

Location: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks (Hall A)

Address: 100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA 19456

Parking: Free (over 5,000 spaces)

HOURS

Sneak Peek is Friday 1:00p.m.-8:00 p.m.

General Admission

Friday 3:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Sunday 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

ADMISSION

Sneak Peek Admission

Friday – $25

General Admission

Friday – $10

Saturday – $15

Sunday – $15

Kids age ten years and under admitted FREE

½ off for all active or retired military with proof of service.

