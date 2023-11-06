Courtemanche & Associates Offers Transition Services and Support
Healthcare Organizations in flux can benefit from C&A’s ability to give support for smooth staff transitions with expert accreditation & regulatory guidance.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courtemanche & Associates (C&A), a leading Healthcare Accreditation and Regulatory Compliance Consulting firm in the industry, is pleased to offer additional resources to help healthcare organizations through times of transition. They can help by providing onsite interim support, education, mentoring and coaching to get organizations through transitions in regulatory, patient safety, or quality functions. Whether it be conflicting priorities or key position vacancies, C&A will be there!
Courtemanche & Associate’s Interim Transition Services provides several vital functions.
- Leadership Support: Tools & support for leaders to motivate & inspire change
- Staff Transition: Custom-tailored training for new or existing team members
- Ongoing Readiness: Expert guidance via onsite or offsite education & training
Whether it’s an organization-wide or role-specific need, the team at C&A can assist you with:
- Education & Training: Coaching and mentoring of leaders responsible for Quality, Patient Safety, Regulatory, and Accreditation.
- Orientation Program Content: Development of Orientation Program Content
- Key Roles - Orientation of personnel to key roles
- Human Resource Documents: Development of key human resource documents such as position descriptions or performance appraisal tools
- Competency Assessment Program: Development and Execution of a healthcare organization’s Competency Assessment Program
Courtemanche & Associates is proud to offer transitional support services to help healthcare organizations meet the daily challenges of ever-changing accreditation and regulatory standards. C&A understands these challenges and is prepared to meet them head-on.
About the Company:
Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor, and nurse. Judy began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her mission lives on through the leadership of Sandeep Goel. He has over 25 years of experience in regulatory compliance expertise and has worked closely with many healthcare organizations to ensure that any new products or services launched exceed regulatory compliance standards. Under his leadership, the C&A team works tirelessly to impart their expert knowledge to their clientele, providing timely guidance on the regulatory challenges they face. C&A is dedicated to aiding healthcare providers in reducing risk and potential patient harm and improving their quality of care.
