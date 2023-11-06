Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,556 in the last 365 days.

Courtemanche & Associates Offers Transition Services and Support

Healthcare Organizations in flux can benefit from C&A’s ability to give support for smooth staff transitions with expert accreditation & regulatory guidance.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courtemanche & Associates (C&A), a leading Healthcare Accreditation and Regulatory Compliance Consulting firm in the industry, is pleased to offer additional resources to help healthcare organizations through times of transition. They can help by providing onsite interim support, education, mentoring and coaching to get organizations through transitions in regulatory, patient safety, or quality functions. Whether it be conflicting priorities or key position vacancies, C&A will be there!

Courtemanche & Associate’s Interim Transition Services provides several vital functions.
- Leadership Support: Tools & support for leaders to motivate & inspire change
- Staff Transition: Custom-tailored training for new or existing team members
- Ongoing Readiness: Expert guidance via onsite or offsite education & training

Whether it’s an organization-wide or role-specific need, the team at C&A can assist you with:
- Education & Training: Coaching and mentoring of leaders responsible for Quality, Patient Safety, Regulatory, and Accreditation.
- Orientation Program Content: Development of Orientation Program Content
- Key Roles - Orientation of personnel to key roles
- Human Resource Documents: Development of key human resource documents such as position descriptions or performance appraisal tools
- Competency Assessment Program: Development and Execution of a healthcare organization’s Competency Assessment Program

Courtemanche & Associates is proud to offer transitional support services to help healthcare organizations meet the daily challenges of ever-changing accreditation and regulatory standards. C&A understands these challenges and is prepared to meet them head-on.


About the Company:
Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor, and nurse. Judy began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her mission lives on through the leadership of Sandeep Goel. He has over 25 years of experience in regulatory compliance expertise and has worked closely with many healthcare organizations to ensure that any new products or services launched exceed regulatory compliance standards. Under his leadership, the C&A team works tirelessly to impart their expert knowledge to their clientele, providing timely guidance on the regulatory challenges they face. C&A is dedicated to aiding healthcare providers in reducing risk and potential patient harm and improving their quality of care.

Courtemanche & Associates
Courtemanche & Associates
+1 704-573-4535
info@courtemanche-assocs.com

You just read:

Courtemanche & Associates Offers Transition Services and Support

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more