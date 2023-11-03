Oct 23, 2023

by: Caleb Salers, Super Talk Mississippi Media

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the largest-ever economic development project in Noxubee County.

Huber Engineered Woods, one of the largest private land managers in the U.S., is in the process of constructing a $418 million plant on a 551-acre site in Shuqualak, adding roughly 158 new jobs to the area.

The new facility, which will produce specialty engineered wood panels, is part of Huber Engineered Woods’ ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability and is its largest capital investment to date.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) certified the company for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is designated for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company is located or expands.

AccelerateMS is providing assistance for workforce training and the MDA has committed to helping with infrastructure needs throughout construction. Noxubee County and Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.

