Jan 7, 2026 - Mississippi Development Authority

Jackson, Miss. (December 18, 2025) – Steel industry supplier P.C. Campana Inc. is locating operations in Vicksburg. The project represents a $3.43 million corporate investment and will create 17 jobs.

P.C. Campana produces alloyed cored wire, cored wire feeders and metal-cutting products used in the steel manufacturing industry. Over the next three years, the company will move two manufacturing lines into two existing buildings at the Port of Vicksburg.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program.

P.C. Campana expects to fill 17 new jobs over the next five years.

QUOTES

“Mississippi is proud to welcome P.C. Campana to Vicksburg. This latest investment in the River City is another clear sign that our momentum continues strong across the state. When companies choose Mississippi, they know they’re getting a world-class workforce and communities that are ready to help them succeed — all in one of the best states in the nation for business. Industrial investments like this sustain families for generations and keep our economy competitive and moving forward.” – Gov. Tate Reeves

“Companies prioritize speed, reliability and solutions that reduce costs and eliminate uncertainty, and Vicksburg delivered for P.C. Campana. Our steel industry is among the top in the nation, and this new location gives the company a stronger presence in the marketplace while growing this lucrative sector for our state. We’re proud to support P.C. Campana as the company invests in Vicksburg and brings new opportunities to Warren County.” – Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork

“As a family-owned, American company, we have always believed that strong partnerships and local presence matter. Expanding into Vicksburg allows us to better serve steelmakers across the southern United States with faster response times, reduced freight costs, and the same dependable products and service we have delivered since 1969. We are excited to become part of the Vicksburg community and to build long-term relationships that support both the steel industry and the region’s continued growth.” – P.C. Campana, Inc. CEO Pat Campana Jr.

“Investors know that diversity of investments is a key to economic success. This announcement strengthens the economic prospects for Warren County as a foundational industry chooses our community for its own growth. P.C. Campana leaders already see firsthand how aligned city and county officials are behind a commitment to our future. Now, they will get to experience that commitment in action throughout project construction and implementation as we showcase the best Warren County has to offer.” – Warren County Board of Supervisors President Kelle Barfield

“We are proud to welcome such an important supplier to the steel industry to our city. P.C. Campana’s decision to make its first Mississippi investment here in Vicksburg shows the strength of our business climate and the momentum we’re building. Our city is open for business, and through our economic development partnerships, we stand ready to support companies as they grow and succeed right here in Vicksburg.” – Mayor Willis Thompson, City of Vicksburg

Click here for more information.