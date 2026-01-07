Jan 7, 2026 - Mississippi Development Authority

Poultry processor Amick Farms is expanding operations at its Laurel facility. The project represents a $74.5 million corporate investment and will create approximately 190 jobs.

Headquartered in Batesburg, South Carolina, Amick Farms purchased the Laurel production facility in 2021. The expansion will increase its processing capacity from 800,000 to approximately 1.1 million head per week over the next three years.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. MDA also is providing assistance with infrastructure improvements. The Economic Development Authority of Jones County is assisting with the project, as well.

Amick Farms plans to fill the jobs over the next three years.

QUOTES

“Agriculture has been at the core of Mississippi’s economy for centuries. This $74 million investment and nearly 200 jobs in Laurel builds on that strong foundation and legacy. Mississippi has the natural resources, transportation network and pro-growth environment in place to help ensure our state keeps feeding America for generations to come.” – Gov. Tate Reeves

“Mississippi’s economic development efforts continue to deliver because the MDA team and our partners act quickly to identify and meet the needs of companies investing in our state. We provide solutions that drive results, giving companies like Amick Farms the confidence to invest in our communities. In turn, we are strengthening local tax bases, unlocking new opportunities for Mississippians and generating revenue for the state. The last five years tell a clear story: there has never been a better time to choose Mississippi. We are proud to partner with the Amick Farms team as they once again choose Jones County.” – Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork

“Amick Farms’ expansion represents real, tangible benefits for the people of Laurel. Nearly 200 new jobs and a multimillion-dollar investment will help support local families, create career pathways and strengthen our local economy. We appreciate Amick Farms’ commitment to investing in our community and our residents.” – Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee

“Amick Farms has been a great addition to Jones County. They have been a strong contender in our poultry industry since coming to Jones County in 2021. We are proud to know they want to continue to grow and invest in our community.” – Economic Development Authority of Jones County President Ross Tucker

