ZMINA.Rebuilding: grants for international collaboration projects

ZMINA.Rebuilding, a project to support Ukrainian artists and cultural organisations within the framework of Creative Europe, is offering grants up to €60,000 for the promotion of Ukrainian culture abroad.

To receive the funding, a Ukrainian organisation should team up with an organisation from the EU, Ukraine or one of 13 other countries participating in the Creative Europe programme (Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, Armenia, Georgia or Tunisia) to organise a joint cultural project. It can be a film screening, a photo exhibition, a theatre performance, a series of workshops on designing cities for people, etc. 

You will have nine months to implement the idea outside of Ukraine.

The deadline for applications is 7 November.

The ZMINA.Rebuilding project is managed by an Ukrainian foundation IZOLYATSIA in cooperation with Malý Berlín (Slovakia) and Trans Europe Halles (Sweden) with the financial support of the EU. 

