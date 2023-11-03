Quick Quack Car Wash’s Information Technology Director, Joe Steele, Announced as the Innovator of the Year
Sacramento Business Journal named Joe Steele, Information Technology Director of Quick Quack Car Wash, as one of its Sacramento Business Journal Inno Award® 2023 recipients
The Sacramento Business Journal Award recognizes and celebrates innovation in the Sacramento region
This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts and shared vision of the remarkable team at Quick Quack Car Wash”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sacramento Business Journal named Joe Steele, Information Technology Director of Quick Quack Car Wash, as one of its Sacramento Business Journal Inno Award® 2023 recipients. Steele was selected by a judging panel made up of Sacramento business professionals.
— Joe Steele
The Sacramento Business Journal Inno Awards® program recognizes innovation in the Sacramento region and the people and organizations behind it. Creative and forward-thinking ideas with innovative approaches to solving problems and creative leaders who think outside the box are celebrated.
"We take pride in our entire IT team's great work and this recognition speaks a lot about how our community values the innovation they are creating. We are so grateful for Joe's leadership and this elite team,” said Matt Nichols, Quick Quack’s Chief Innovation Officer.
Based in Rocklin, CA, Quick Quack Car Wash was founded on the values of being smart, kind and driven with a mission to Change Lives for the Better.
Steele stated when notified of his recognition, “This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts and shared vision of the remarkable team at Quick Quack Car Wash.”
The Sacramento Inno Awards® program evaluates nominees based on various criteria, including regional contributions, innovation, and societal impact. The judging panel recognized Joe Steele as accomplishing innovative approaches to create a major impact on our local ecosystem and successfully revolutionizing Quick Quack Car Wash into the modern car wash industry.
“I am incredibly honored to be recognized as an Innovator of the Year by the Sacramento Business Journal,” said Steele. “And look forward to continuing to innovate with my team to help shape the industry.”
With this award, Joe Steele joins an elite group of innovators who have made a significant impact in their respective industries and communities.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for a company culture of “Smart, Kind, and Driven” leaders, team members, and community partners working together to ensure that customers “Don’t Drive Dirty!”™
