HomeSharing Inc. Elects New Board of Trustee Brenda Moore
EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeSharing professional services helps homeowners looking for economic, service or companionship by matching a compatible person who is seeking affordable housing. Our goal is to successfully match home providers with home seekers while fostering independence and dignity.
We announce the appointment of Brenda Moore as a trustee. She is currently, Director of Insights and Analytics at Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Brenda has over 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, strategy, new product launch and education in the pharmaceutical industry. She has volunteered in several nonprofit organizations throughout the years.
"I was not familiar with HomeSharing when approached by a colleague about the possibility of volunteering for the organization. Once I did a little research and learned more, I was all in! The mission of HomeSharing is so important and necessary in our communities, and it is such an elegant solution for both providers and seekers. I volunteered with HomeSharing for a few months on the Development Committee and was honoured to be asked to join the Board. I accepted without hesitation, and I look forward to building on the successes of HomeSharing." - Brenda Moore
Brenda resides in Morristown, NJ with her husband and son. She enjoys traveling (especially cruising), reading (especially thrillers), entertaining family and friends, and walking her dog for exercise.
"We look forward to having Brenda participate and give her perspective to increase the awareness of the HomeSharing mission and expand the fundraising for our increasing demand." - Karen Thomas, President Board of Trustees
HomeSharing is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. Our funding depends on corporate sponsors, individual donors, private foundations and local government grants. For further information on HomeSharing, our contact information is listed below. We have Open Doors and welcome new volunteers, clients and supporters. Come join us.
HomeSharing, Inc.
The People Care Center
120 Finderne Avenue
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
Phone 908.526.4663
Email info@homesharing.org
https://homesharing.org
Steve Nagel
