The Foundation for Hearing and Speech Resources Promotes Early Intervention for Children's Hearing Health

CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Statistically speaking, for every 1,000 children born in Illinois, 2-3 babies will be born with hearing loss. FHSR.org/136 can help. That’s why the Foundation for Hearing and Speech Resources (FHSR) encourages parents to take the crucial first step toward ensuring their infant’s optimal hearing health. That first step is booking a follow-up appointment to see a pediatric audiologist in their baby's first month of life if the child failed their newborn hearing screening exam.Hearing is an essential component of a child's overall well-being and plays a pivotal role in their language and cognitive development. Studies have shown that early identification and intervention for hearing issues can significantly improve a child's quality of life and future prospects. By taking this important step within the first month of life, parents can provide their children with the best possible start.FHSR’s initiative, the 1 3 6 Campaign, aims to raise awareness about the importance of early intervention and the profound impact it can have on a child's future development. For the 10% of babies who do not pass their second hearing screening, follow-up and action is the key to lifelong results.“FHSR emphasizes that the first month of a child's life is a critical window of opportunity for identifying and addressing hearing issues. Hearing problems that go undetected or untreated for an extended period of time may lead to delayed speech and language development, academic difficulties, and social challenges later in life,” said FHSR Executive Director Kristen Van Dyke.To support parents and caregivers, the Foundation for Speech and Hearing Resources offers the following guidance to take the first step if your baby failed their newborn hearing screening:1. Find a Hospital Near You. (Visit FHSR.org/136 for a helpful map.)2. Schedule an Audiologist Appointment and Go: Parents are encouraged to schedule a hearing assessment with a qualified audiologist within the first month of their child's life.3. Great Job! You’ve Taken the First Step and have opened doors for your child’s hearing health journey.Other Tips:1. Be Observant: Parents should be vigilant for signs of hearing issues in their newborns, such as not responding to loud sounds, failing to startle at sudden noises, or showing delayed speech and language development milestones.2. Seek Support: If a hearing issue is identified, parents should seek guidance and support from healthcare professionals, audiologists, and speech therapists.3. Point the Parents in the Right Direction: For anyone who works with newborns, if you notice a newborn struggling to hear, point the parents towards FHSR.org/136, as a helpful resource. They are not alone.The Foundation for Hearing and Speech Resources is dedicated to providing resources, education, and support to parents and caregivers, to ensure that every child has the opportunity for optimal hearing health."We believe that every child deserves the best start in life, and that includes ensuring their hearing health is at its best from the very beginning," adds Kristen Van Dyke. "By booking a follow-up appointment with a pediatric audiologist if the baby did not pass their newborn hearing screening in their first month, parents are taking a proactive step that can have a lifelong impact. We are committed to supporting parents in this journey and providing them with the resources they need to make informed decisions about their child's hearing health."For more information about the Foundation for Hearing and Speech Resources and its initiatives, please visit FHSR.org, contact Kjvandyke@fhsr.org, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram @fhsr.chicago.For media inquiries, please contact publicist Carolyn Barth of Digital Content Strategy LLC About the Foundation for Hearing and Speech Resources:The Foundation for Hearing and Speech Resources is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting awareness, education, and resources related to speech and hearing health in children. Through advocacy, research, and support, the foundation aims to ensure that every child has the opportunity to develop strong communication skills and reach their full potential.

