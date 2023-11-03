USA Pickleball Unites With Nearly 30 Countries to Launch the Global Pickleball Federation

Global Pickleball Federation logo

The GPF’s mission is to grow and promote pickleball internationally with integrity and purpose, from amateur to professional levels and to gain IOC recognition

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball, along with pickleball federations across 28 countries, today announced the launch of the Global Pickleball Federation (GPF).

The mission of the GPF is to grow and promote pickleball internationally from the amateur to professional levels with integrity and purpose. Priorities for the GPF include gaining recognition by the International Olympic Committee as the International Federation for the sport of pickleball and securing inclusion for pickleball in the Olympic and Paralympic sport program. Among other goals, the GPF will provide member countries and its pickleball players with access to equipment, official rules, educational resources, an active ambassador network, international tournaments, and equipment standards.

“We are thrilled to announce this significant milestone, the launch of the GPF, in conjunction with our colleagues around the globe. This has been an important project for the growth of our sport and a necessary effort as we continue to unify pickleball and establish a path forward in the coming years,” said Justin Maloof, USA Pickleball Chief Operating Officer and Global Pickleball Federation Board Member. “I look forward to seeing the GPF’s work yield results as we continue to introduce pickleball to new countries, establish ourselves on the world stage, and pursue the inclusion of pickleball in future Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Four of the five continental federations, including the Asian Pickleball Association, Confederation of African Pickleball, Oceania Pickleball Federation and the Pickleball Federation of the Americas are aligned exclusively with the GPF and have immediate board representation with the new organization.

The national governing bodies across the above four continents include American Samoa, Australia, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Rwanda, Samoa, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Tonga, Uganda, United States and Venezuela. The GPF will be headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, which is also home to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, along with many sport National Governing Bodies.

“Pickleball in Venezuela is one big family. Since Pickleball Venezuela was formed in May 2021, we have grown from zero courts and players to over 40 dedicated courts and 1,000 players. We believe pickleball should be available to all, which is also the mission of the GPF,” said Leon Stango, President of Pickleball Venezuela. “We are proud to develop players to compete on an international stage, in support of the Global Pickleball Federation, and look forward to working with our peers around the world to build pickleball on a global level.”

The GPF is proud to have a strategic partnership with Pickleball United, the first official sponsor of the new global federation. GPF member countries will have access to the GPF Equipment Grant Program, assisting member countries in their efforts to launch start-up pickleball programs and clubs, introducing new players to the sport of pickleball. The GPF and Pickleball United welcome and encourage other equipment manufacturers who share this vision and wish to join this mission of spreading the sport of pickleball around the world. Starting January 1, 2024, 500 pickleball starter sets will be available to GPF-member countries, with another 1,000 pickleball starter sets available at a subsidized rate of $100.

The path for GPF membership is to apply first through the respective Continental Federation, to meet their membership requirements. Upon completion, member applications will be evaluated by both their Continental Federation and the Global Pickleball Federation. An online application for Global Pickleball Federation membership is available at www.globalpickleballfederation.org.

More information about the GPF can be found on its website here.

About the Global Pickleball Federation (GPF)

The Global Pickleball Federation (GPF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2023 and operates in accordance with GPF bylaws, which can be found on the organization website. The mission of the GPF is to grow and promote pickleball in as many countries as possible from the amateur to professional level, and do so with integrity and purpose. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the GPF is guided by a Board of Directors, including a Chairman of the Board and elected leaders of each participating continental federation. For more information, please visit www.globalpickleballfederation.org

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

