Mercy University Renews Partnership With Common App to Continue to Increase Access to Higher Education

Mercy joins over 70 colleges and universities to reach over 200,000 first-generation and low and middle-income students interested in attending college.DOBBS FERRY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mercy University announced it has joined Common App’s direct admissions program for the second consecutive year to connect more students to postsecondary opportunities. Mercy joins over 70 colleges and universities nationwide in a program that provides over 200,000 first-generation and low and middle-income students who are interested in attending college. In partnering with Common App, Mercy can continue to increase access to higher education for both traditional and nontraditional students.
“Mercy University’s partnership with Common App has proven to be successful in reaching students who would benefit most from the supportive, inclusive and quality education Mercy University has to offer,” said Adam Castro, vice president for enrollment management at Mercy University. “Mercy welcomed its largest freshman class this fall thanks, in part, to direct admissions programs like Common App.”
“We are excited for Mercy University to join our direct admissions program where even more students will now know that they are worthy and wanted on a college campus,” said Jenny Rickard, president & CEO of Common App. “Overall, direct admissions is about changing the narrative of a college education from one of scarcity to one of opportunity, by ensuring students know that college opportunity is an abundant resource — and one that’s available to them.”
Common App has piloted a direct admissions program since 2021, offering admission to students who created a Common App account and provided enough academic information – but had not yet completed all – of their open applications. The latest iteration of the pilot offered admission to 330,000 students at 14 participating institutions, including Mercy University, and over 800 students accepted the offer. Results showed the impacts of the intervention were strongest for Black or African American, Latinx, and first-generation students.
Last year, 30 students enrolled through the direct admissions program and Mercy expects enrollment to increase in year two of the program.
About Mercy University
Mercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The institution also provides non-credit courses and certificates for adult learners looking to acquire new skills through CERTiFi by Mercy University. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu.
About Common App
Common App is a not-for-profit member organization committed to the pursuit of access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Each year, more than one million students apply to college through the Common App’s online application. In January 2019, the Common App united with Reach Higher, the college access and success campaign started by former First Lady Michelle Obama during her time at the White House. By joining forces, Common App and Reach Higher accelerated progress toward our joint goal of supporting all students, especially low-income and first-generation students, in achieving their higher education dreams.
Founded in 1975, Common App serves over 1,000 member colleges and universities worldwide. In 2023, the organization launched its Next Chapter, with the goal of closing its equity gap in low- and middle-income students applying to college by 2030. To learn more, visit www.commonapp.org.
