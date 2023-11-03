Premium Window and Door Manufacturer PGT Innovations to Establish New Facility in Prince George County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door industry, will invest $54.3 million to establish a new glass manufacturing operation, Triple Diamond Glass™, in the former Rolls-Royce facility at the Crosspointe Logistics Center, owned by SL Industrial Partners, an affiliate of the Silverman Group, in Prince George County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona for the project, which will create 659 new jobs.

“Today’s announcement is a gamechanger that will put more than 650 Virginians back to work, return the shuttered Rolls-Royce facility to productive use, and expand PGT Innovations’ footprint and brand into Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Manufacturing is on the rebound, and the Commonwealth is leading the way. We look forward to supporting the future success of PGT Innovations in Prince George County.”

“PGT Innovations and the Commonwealth of Virginia have innovation and drive in common, and I am confident the company will thrive in Prince George County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are preparing our workforce with in-demand, marketable skills to grow the talent pipeline so leaders like PGT Innovations have a constant stream of talent available to match its growth, and we encourage interested applicants to visit www.vacareers.pgtinnovations.com and apply for these 21st-century jobs.”



“The creation of Triple Diamond Glass represents a major step forward in our company’s journey,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. “Prince George, Virginia offered an ideal blend of proximity to customers, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce to support this operation and bringing its cutting-edge products to the window and door industry. We greatly appreciate the efforts put forth by the state of Virginia and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and we are looking forward to contributing to job growth and the economic success of the region.”

“Prince George County is proud to welcome PGT Innovations into our great community. This esteemed American company not only fills the void left by Rolls-Royce, but also promises to generate additional employment opportunities for our residents,” said Donald Hunter, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

“We are thrilled that PGT Innovations will call Prince George County home and join an impressive roster of manufacturers in the Crosspointe Logistics Center,” said Keith Boswell, President and CEO of Virginia’s Gateway Region Economic Development Corporation. “The Gateway Region’s strategic location in Virginia is a natural fit for PGT Innovations, which will benefit from our vast transportation infrastructure and dedicated workforce. We can’t wait to support them as they continue to lead the market manufacturing pioneering brands for architects, builders, and homeowners.”

“I applaud PGT Innovations for choosing to invest in the local economy and citizens of Prince George County,” said Delegate Emily Brewer. “I am proud to have worked with my General Assembly colleagues and the Governor to enact policy that creates a business-friendly environment in our Commonwealth. PGT Innovations’ decision to add 659 new jobs in Prince George County only further strengthens that environment. The creation of new jobs and this investment will have a positive impact on our region for years to come.”

PGT Innovations is a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries. The company’s portfolio includes highly engineered and technically advanced products that can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market. The PGT Innovations family includes Triple Diamond Glass™, a wholly owned subsidiary, and brands CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.



The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Prince George County and Virginia’s Gateway Region to secure the project for Virginia. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created, as well as benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Support for PGT Innovations’ job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

###