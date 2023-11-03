Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Outfitter River Adventures Expects Strong Close To 2023 Season

Another steelhead catch on a Salmon River fishing trip

Salmon River outfitter Rich Friend, owner of River Adventures boat charter and jet-back service, expects a strong close to the 2023 season.

Many of our excursions are made up of return customers who know plenty about steelhead. They come back for one reason: They love catching steelhead. And we love helping them do it!” — Rich Friend

Friend says his excursions launch out of Riggins, Idaho because that gives access to the largest stretch of steelhead fishing on the Salmon River. He says that his jet boat fishing trips in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness are some of the most memorable for his customers, with some customers returning multiple times per year.

“Our jet boats get our fishing parties to the action fast,” he says. “And they are super comfortable. We encourage our customers to dress warm and bring food and drink, but we provide all the equipment and bait necessary. You just come ready to limit out on this amazing Idaho fish.”

According to Friend, a lot of people don’t know the rules and regulations for Salmon River steelhead fishing, but River Adventures guides do. “We make sure our guides are very knowledgeable about steelhead fishing regulations so our customers don’t have to be” he said.

He says that while Idaho doesn’t allow anglers to keep wild steelhead, regulations do allow a daily limit of three hatchery-raised fish per person and up to nine in possession. He also notes that Idaho steelhead fishing season lasts from October all the way through March.

According to Friend, a lot of people don’t know that steelhead and rainbow trout are the same species of fish. He says that steelhead are unique because unlike rainbows, they spend one to five years in the ocean before returning to spawn.

“River Adventures guides love to educate customers about steelhead and the Salmon River if they want to learn all about this fascinating species and this beautiful stretch of river,” he says. “But many of our excursions are made up of return customers who know plenty about steelhead,” he said. “They come back for one reason: They love catching steelhead. And we love helping them do it!”

About River Adventures Inc.

River Adventures Inc. is an Idaho jet boat charter service that operates out of Riggins on the Salmon River in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness and the Snake River in Hells Canyon. The company offers season-long Idaho steelhead and salmon fishing on the Salmon River, along with bass, sturgeon, and other species on the Snake River. The company also provides jet-back service for those floating through scenic Hells Canyon and the lower Salmon River.