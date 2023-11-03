Red Hawk Partner Network Expands Across Texas: New Partners Join and Dallas/Ft. Worth Metro Area on the Horizon

Red Hawk Partner Network powered by JLA Realty Real Estate Coach Jeremy Williams Best-Selling Book: Survive Scale Soar

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Hawk Partner Network, a leading name in the real estate industry, is thrilled to announce significant expansion and the addition of new partners. This exciting development promises to reshape the real estate landscape in Texas, delivering innovative benefits to both agents and clients.

Red Hawk Partner Network: A Game-Changer in Real Estate

In a real estate market that's always evolving, Red Hawk Partner Network has consistently stood out by providing cutting-edge solutions for agents, home buyers, home sellers, and real estate investors in Texas. The company's unyielding dedication to innovation has culminated in a series of groundbreaking announcements.

Red Hawk Partner Network is proud to welcome esteemed real estate professionals to their network, enhancing their ability to serve clients more effectively. Francie Watson, Kevin Watson, Pati Juarez, Ana Nunez, James Hargrove, and Sara Fox have all joined forces with Red Hawk Partner Network, and their expertise will undoubtedly elevate the network's reputation further.

In addition to this impressive lineup of new partners, Red Hawk Partner Network is gearing up for an expansion into the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metro area, an exciting development that opens up new horizons for real estate professionals and clients alike.

Redefining Real Estate Partnerships: Unique Benefits for Agents

The Red Hawk Partner Network offers an array of advantages to real estate agents, setting them up for success in a competitive market. Agents affiliated with the network enjoy low caps, 80/20 splits, zero desk and E/O (Errors and Omissions) fees, and personalized coaching from the Director of Operations, Jeremy Williams.

These benefits are designed to empower real estate agents to achieve their full potential and deliver top-notch service to their clients.

"We believe in equipping our partners with the best tools and support in the industry," says Jeremy Williams, Director of Operations at Red Hawk Partner Network. "Our aim is to provide a platform that allows our agents to thrive and excel in their careers. We're excited about the growth of our network and the opportunities it brings to our partners."

Red Hawk Partner Network's Commitment to Excellence

Red Hawk Partner Network, powered by JLA Realty, has a history of pioneering innovation in the real estate industry. The company's mission has always been to improve and transform the way clients experience real estate services.

Join the Red Hawk Partner Network Today!

As the Red Hawk Partner Network expands its reach across Texas, it's inviting more partners to join the mission of transforming the real estate industry. The network is actively seeking additional partners in the Greater Houston area, San Antonio, San Marcos, Austin, Waco/Temple, and the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metro area.

Red Hawk Partner Network's Real Estate services set a new standard for excellence in the Texas real estate market. Discover how this transformative solution can propel your real estate career forward and ensure a competitive edge. To learn more and explore partnership opportunities, visit our website or contact 281-387-7689.

About Red Hawk Partner Network

Red Hawk Partner Network, powered by JLA Realty, is a dynamic and innovative real estate network that brings together top-tier professionals in Texas. With a commitment to excellence, Red Hawk Partner Network empowers real estate agents to provide superior service to their clients while enjoying unique benefits and low fees. The network is on a mission to redefine real estate partnerships and transform the industry.

Meet the Visionary Behind Red Hawk Partner Network: Jeremy Williams

Leading the charge at the Red Hawk Partner Network is Jeremy Williams, a seasoned professional with over 19 years of experience in the real estate industry, both in sales and leadership. As the driving force behind this innovative network, Jeremy brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.

Jeremy Williams is not only the mastermind behind the Red Hawk Partner Network but is also the owner of Red Hawk Coaching, a renowned real estate agent and small business coaching company that has been transforming the lives and careers of hundreds of individuals since 2017.

Jeremy's influence extends far beyond his business ventures. He's a best-selling author, known for his book "Survive Scale Soar: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Building the Life and Business You Deserve." This book serves as a beacon of inspiration for entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts, providing insights and strategies for success in the ever-evolving business world.

In addition to his literary achievements, Jeremy is the host of the "Survive Scale Soar" podcast, a platform where he shares his wisdom and expertise with a broader audience. This podcast can be found on various streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

Jeremy Williams' impressive journey in the real estate industry and his commitment to guiding and uplifting others through Red Hawk Coaching and his book "Survive Scale Soar" reflect his dedication to excellence and his mission to empower individuals to build the life and business they truly deserve.

