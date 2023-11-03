Project Phoenix: Elevating User Experience and Efficiency in Referral Marketing
NaXum, a prominent innovator in creative solutions, proudly presents Project Phoenix.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NaXum, a prominent innovator in creative solutions, proudly presents Project Phoenix, an ambitious initiative signifying an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.
Abdulmutalib Amoka, a Mobile App Engineer, played a pivotal role in creating an Autologin API that seamlessly integrates the Virtual Office with the App Admin. This results in a smoother experience for administrators, enabling seamless redirection to the App Admin.
Michael Uche, a Core Tech Engineer, significantly improved the enrollment process by coding the functionalities of a new enrollment template and integrating the Backend API. This update streamlines the user experience during enrollment, making it more efficient and user-friendly.
Patrick Obafemi, a Core Tech Engineer, focused on enhancing user data management and transparency by saving both old and new values to the users_mods table and logging these changes. This enhancement allows for better tracking of user data modifications.
Priom Bhowmik, a Core Tech Engineer, streamlined the Aimeos cart, improving the user experience. Products available for subscription are now displayed as user-friendly buttons instead of a dropdown. The subscription price is preselected, and users can easily switch to retail prices if desired. The displayed price under the product name dynamically updates based on the selected price.
Abdelrahman Elshorbagii, a Commissions Engineer, enhanced system organization by reorganizing the file directory. This involved moving commission-related controllers to a dedicated folder and updating the directory for uploading profile pictures. These changes make it easier to access and manage files within the system.
Mark Vincent Ayo, a Commissions Engineer, contributed to the project by developing a CRM tool for the Sales Team. This tool efficiently manages and provides access to a list of prospects within the system, streamlining workflow and improving the ability to track potential clients.
These individual contributions represent NaXum's dedication to enhancing the user experience within Project Phoenix. By continually pushing the boundaries of innovation, these updates further solidify NaXum's position as a leader in the digital marketing industry.
