San Diego Gas & Electric Wins 2023 Achievement Award from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies
SDG&E recognized for innovative approach to wildfire safety.
Through innovation and advancements like our FCP system, we continue to unlock new solutions and strategies that will safeguard our environment and the communities we serve,”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s leading organization for all aspects of operational excellence, announced today that San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has received one of the Association’s 2023 Achievement Awards.
— Kevin Geraghty, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Safety Officer, SDG&E
The AEIC Achievement Awards are the Association’s most prestigious awards. They are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing the operations of the electric energy industry.
SDG&E is being recognized for its Distribution Falling Conductor Protection (FCP) system, a significant leap in wildfire safety. FCP offers rapid detection, responding in under half a second on average to falling energized conductors, which typically take 1.37 seconds to hit the ground.
“Through innovation and advancements like our FCP system, we continue to unlock new solutions and strategies that will safeguard our environment and the communities we serve,” said Kevin Geraghty, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Safety Officer at SDG&E. “Championing our talented team of developers and integrating new technology that they create is a testament to our commitment to wildfire safety.”
The technology uses synchrophasors and multiple detection methods, issuing a trip command and notifying operations teams when activated. FCP's patented innovation reaffirms SDG&E's commitment to community safety, as it takes a proactive stance in wildfire prevention.
"San Diego Gas & Electric's groundbreaking Distribution Falling Conductor Protection system sets a new standard for wildfire safety in the industry,” said Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC. “Their commitment to innovation and rapid response capabilities demonstrates their leadership in safeguarding communities from wildfires."
SDG&E received the award on October 26th at AEIC’s 139th Annual Meeting in Savannah, Georgia. To see a full list of 2023 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit https://aeic.org/achievement-awards/.
About AEIC
AEIC builds one-of-a-kind industry relationships and networks and develops operational best practices by engaging leaders from across the utility industry to address challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers.
Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s longest-serving association. Today, AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.
