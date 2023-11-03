Constant Energy Earns GRESB Five-Star Status for 2023 Solar PV Power Investments

GRESB 2023 Five-Star Rating for Constant Energy Solar - Rewards Green Infrastructure Investments in South-East Asia Constant Energy Solar Southeast Asia GRESB

Constant Energy was awarded the coveted GRESB Five Star status for its green infrastructure investments in the photovoltaic solar power generation industry.

GRESB is an organization that showcases ESG importance in all industries and businesses. I am so proud of Constant Energy for consistently maintaining a high ranking that showcases our values [...].” — Franck Constant, CEO of Constant Energy