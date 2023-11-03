Constant Energy Earns GRESB Five-Star Status for 2023 Solar PV Power Investments
Constant Energy was awarded the coveted GRESB Five Star status for its green infrastructure investments in the photovoltaic solar power generation industry.
GRESB is an organization that showcases ESG importance in all industries and businesses. I am so proud of Constant Energy for consistently maintaining a high ranking that showcases our values [...].”BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Constant Energy, a leading company in renewable energy generation and storage, has been awarded a five-star rating by GRESB for its green infrastructure investments in the photovoltaic solar power generation industry. GRESB is a trusted organization that provides validated ESG (environmental, social governance) performance data and peer benchmarks to investors and managers. Its infrastructure assessment of 2023 covered 687 assets across 72 countries, making this recognition a significant achievement for Constant Energy.
— Franck Constant, CEO of Constant Energy
With only 20% of all organizations that GRESB rates earning a five-star rating, having achieved this rating two years in a row places Constant Energy in the top three photovoltaic power generation organizations of the independent solar power providers evaluated by GRESB globally. The company achieved an overall GRESB score of 96 out of 100, against a peer average score of 75 to 80 points.
This recognition will help support the rising commercial solar power company with its ESG and CSR initiatives and efforts to reduce carbon emissions through its net-zero plan.
Constant Energy's CEO, Franck Constant, commented, "GRESB is an organization that showcases ESG importance in all industries and businesses. I am so proud of Constant Energy for consistently maintaining a high ranking that showcases our values and how beneficial environmental, social governance and sustainable values are to ourselves, potential clients, and the future health of our planet."
Dussadee Tanjariyanon, HSSE Department Head (Health, Social, Safety & Environmental) at Constant Energy, commented, “This rating allows us to continue our ESG and HSSE initiatives and provides concrete evidence to showcase Constant Energy’s commitment to these values in all aspects of our organization and even after a project is completed.”
[About Constant Energy]
Constant Energy is a renewable energy generation and storage investment platform that invests in and manages high-quality power assets in selected countries. As a commercial solar panel developer and Independent Power Producer (IPP), we develop, design, finance, build, own, and operate utility-scale and commercial rooftop solar photovoltaic power stations to lead the way in alternative energy resources and renewable energy. Regionally headquartered in Bangkok, Constant Energy operates primarily in Southeast Asia. We produce long-term green and reliable electricity for our clients, using renewable energy sources and green energy fuels, enabling them to reduce their energy bills and increase profitability and enterprise value while focusing on their core business activities.
[About GRESB]
GRESB is a mission-driven and investor-led organization that provides standardized and validated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data to the capital markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world. In 2022 alone, more than 1,820 real estate portfolios reported to GRESB. Our coverage for infrastructure includes more than 652 infrastructure portfolios and assets. This year, the Infrastructure Asset Assessment grew by 17% to include 652 assets, and the GRESB Infrastructure Fund Assessment recorded an 11% growth to cover 166 funds across 70 countries.
Overall, the GAV reporting to GRESB more than doubled since 2019, with USD 1.1 trillion of GAV in 2022 for infrastructure assets and around USD 662 billion of GAV for infrastructure funds, for a total of approximately USD 1.7 trillion.
