Constant Energy Named ESG Global Solar Power Generation Sector Leader by GRESB
GRESB infrastructure asset benchmark report 5-star rating and first position for Constant Energy Singapore
Constant Energy's clean solar energy company has achieved the coveted GRESB Gold Award for its green infrastructure investments.
Becoming the global solar power generation sector leader demonstrates our dedication to accountability and openness in all business activities, which supports our reputation as a reliable partner”BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Constant Energy is pleased to report that our renewable energy company has achieved the honored status of infrastructure sector leader in the GRESB infrastructure assessment 2022, placing it at the top of the benchmark for independent solar power providers globally. Constant Energy Singapore Holding Pte. Ltd. demonstrates its continued commitment to green energy, ESG transparency and improved performance by participating in the 2022 Infrastructure Assessment, being awarded the maximum five-star rating.
— Franck Constant, CEO of Constant Energy
The GRESB is an organization that provides validated ESG performance data and peer benchmarks to investors and managers. They evaluate and compare the ESG performance of real assets globally each year and track advancement toward international sustainability objectives. GRESB Assessments are compliant with international reporting frameworks and based on the energy-saving performance of investments in real assets. Their aim is to help companies improve their energy conservation techniques as they make decisions about where to allocate capital and how to operate in the global economy.
The GRESB Sector Leader Awards Program recognizes real estate and infrastructure companies, funds and assets that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in sustainability and reducing carbon emissions. Constant Energy achieved an overall GRESB score of 97 out of 100, against a peer average score of 75. The 2022 results award the global solar IPP an overall maximum rating of five stars as well as establishing Constant Energy as the PV Power Generation Sector Leader for sustainability performance.
_______________________________________________
Franck Constant, CEO of Constant Energy, said:
“Becoming the global solar power generation sector leader demonstrates our dedication to accountability and openness in all business activities, which supports our reputation as a reliable partner and the sustainable development we accomplish where we operate. Thank you to everyone on our team who put in the effort and dedicated their time to make this major achievement a reality.”
Sander Paul van Tongeren, Co-founder and Managing Director at GRESB, commented:
“With accelerating sustainability risks, accessing standardized and reliable ESG data and benchmarks has never been more important to investors. It’s inspiring to witness the collective industry effort from around the world to improve ESG transparency and advance sustainable real assets.”
Sebastien Roussotte, CEO at GRESB, also added:
“Looking at this year’s benchmark, the industry’s embrace of ESG continues to be reflected in our strong participation numbers and increased data coverage, signaling that real assets investors and managers alike remain steadfast in their commitment to sustainability. Participation in the infrastructure benchmark continues to grow, with 2022 seeing the GAV reporting to GRESB more than double to USD 1.7 trillion since 2019. We are proud to see the infrastructure industry double down on its commitment to ESG transparency and sustainability and achieving new important milestones with every passing year.”
Dussadee Tanjariyanon, HSSE Manager at Constant Energy, said:
“Let’s build a sustainable future now. The future is in your hands. ESG can help you stay competitive, grow, and remain relevant in alternative energy resources in the next decade and beyond.”
Thank you for the recognition, GRESB! Constant Energy employees came together as one team to commemorate this occasion and spoke about its significance and benefits for our firm. We value the collaborative effort present amongst our team and will continue to maintain it by improving our energy saving initiatives and power saving processes in order to promote sustainability and clean renewable energy growth. We recognize that it will require a concerted effort from everyone, but we are confident that our strategies and efforts will lead the way to a more sustainable future for the world and for the renewable energy industry.
_______________________________________________
[ About Constant Energy ]
Constant Energy is a renewable electricity generation and storage investment platform which invests in and manages high-quality power assets in selected countries. As a solar developer and Independent Power Producer (IPP), we develop, design, finance, build, own and operate utility-scale and large industrial rooftop-based solar PV power plants. Regionally headquartered in Bangkok, Constant Energy operates in Asia with a primary focus in Southeast Asia. We produce clean and reliable electricity to our clients for the long term, enabling them to reduce their energy bill, increase profitability and enterprise value while focusing on their core business activities.
More information at https://constantenergy.net/
[ About GRESB ]
GRESB is a mission-driven and investor-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to the capital markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world. In 2022 alone, more than 1,820 real estate portfolios reported to GRESB. Our coverage for infrastructure includes more than 652 infrastructure portfolios and assets. This year Infrastructure Asset Assessment growing by 17% to include 652 assets and the GRESB Infrastructure Fund Assessment recording an 11% growth to cover 166 funds across 70 countries.
Overall, the GAV reporting to GRESB more than doubled since 2019, with USD1.1 trillion of GAV in 2022 for infrastructure assets and around USD 662 billion of GAV for infrastructure funds, for a total of approximately USD 1.7 trillion.
More information at https://www.gresb.com/nl-en/
Constant Energy
Constant Energy
+66 89 206 4800
enquiries@constantenergy.net
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Surprising Facts About Thailand's Emerging Solar Power Sector