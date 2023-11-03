Submit Release
Handover in EMU International Student Associations

Operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) International Student Activity and Societies Unit, international student associations organised a handover ceremony.

Newly elected presidents and representatives in the said associations came together with cabinet members in an event organized by the International Activity and Student Societies.

Cemre Mühendisoğlu, staff member in charge of the International Activity and Student Societies, delivered the opening speech, congratulating the newly elected presidents and representatives. Mühendisoğlu emphasized the importance of the roles they would assume within the international structure of the university.

Following this, the President of the Indian Student Association, Abbas Fakih, the President of the Nigerian Student Association, Ugochi Nick Ezukosi, and the President of the Yemeni Student Association, Hesham Al-rabea, each addressed the attendees, delivering speeches regarding the significance of the day.

At the event, students from different countries who came to EMU for education had the opportunity to mingle with each other. Students from diverse cultures celebrated unity, diversity, and the spirit of collaboration, expressing their wishes for the new academic year to bring growth, friendship, and success.

