ICON Technologies Introduces Premium Shrouds for Leading AC Unit Brands

Premium A/C shrouds for brands like Coleman, Dometic, Carrier, & Advent are UV-resistant and durable to properly protect the RV's air conditioning system.

WINKLER, MANITOBA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A/C shrouds are sometimes taken for granted but are vital parts for the efficiency, maintenance, and long-term life of today’s RVs. They protect the RV air conditioner from the damage of harsh weather and clogging-up from debris like blowing leaves and low-hanging tree branches.

That’s why ICON Technologies offers premium replacement shrouds for leading AC unit brands such as Dometic, Carrier, Coleman, Advent, and more.

“The quality and durability of the A/C shroud matters a lot,” explains the respected John Loewen, president, and CEO of ICON Technologies, providing innovative custom thermoformed solutions for RV OEM customers.

“ICON premium air-conditioner shrouds are constructed of high-impact UV-resistant material, and they are thicker, stronger, and more durable than the originals. Important features to properly protect the RV’s air conditioning system and ensure that the system works smoothly and efficiently.”

He mentions that ICON has added new models of Coleman-Mach to the www.IconDirect.com selection of shrouds. Like the Coleman Mach 8 A/C Shroud, and the Coleman 6000 and 8000 Series A/C Shroud.

Loewen is proud of ICON’s products, the company’s dynamic marketing model, and the exceptional customer service.

“It allows us to provide complete solutions that greatly simplify our customers’ RV needs. ICON products ordered on www.IconDirect.com are quickly shipped anywhere in North America, usually within five business days. It is how we continue to earn our reputation.”

And the ICON customer feedback is the ultimate testimonial.

“Quality parts, excellent customer service, and fast! Excellent. I would recommend this company to anyone.”

“The sales representative was very helpful in his instructions on how to measure for the wheel fenders. The speed at which our purchase arrived was excellent.”

“Great price and quality and easy to replace myself!”

“This came on time and was packaged nicely and ready to put on the trailer. It fits perfectly to what measurements were.”

For more information, please visit http://www.icondirect.com/about-us

About ICON Technologies:

ICON Technologies is a privately held corporation that provides innovative custom thermoformed solutions to OEM customers, helping customers enhance the functionality and practicality of their OEM products, and supplying quality RV products through a strong international network of RV aftermarket distributors.

Contact Details:

925 Roblin Blvd E

Winkler, MB R6W 0N2

Canada