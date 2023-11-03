NYX Awards Publicly Celebrates Marketing, Media & Communications Excellence for 2023

2023 NYX Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2024 NYX Awards Call for Entries

The International Awards Associate (IAA) is now proud to unveil the esteemed winners of the 2023 NYX Awards: Season 2.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) is now proud to unveil the esteemed winners of the 2023 NYX Awards: Season 2. Building on the success of Season 1, this season’s competition was illuminated with even more innovative marketing strategies, unique designs and captivating video productions, greatly furthering NYXs’ tradition of honoring excellence across designs, campaigns, and productions in marketing, communications, and also videos.

The momentum generated in 2023 was remarkable. With total submissions exceeding 1,500 in numbers, contributions flowed in from experts across countries, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Norway, Australia, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, and beyond. These entries, rich in diversity and creativity, affirmed the global community’s relentless pursuit of excellence in the domains of marketing and video content.

2023 NYX Top 10 Agencies of the Year

After a year of remarkable achievements in marketing materials — both print and digital —video content, advertising, public relations, broadcasting, and creative services, the NYX Awards has successfully identified the top agencies who demonstrated unparalleled excellence in their submissions, showcasing innovative strategies in brand marketing and video production, thus setting a new benchmark in the industry.

NYX Marcom Awards Top 10 Agencies of the Year

1. Gravity Global, United Kingdom

2. veJov Design, LLC, United States

3. PAGEONE, Philippines

4. Pointman News Creation, Canada

5. Zbra Studios, United States

6. Jennings Social Media & MarTech, United States

7. Effective Marketing, United States

8. Roaming Hunger, Inc/ RMNG, United States

9. Alpha Kilo, United States

10. Georg Jensen, Denmark

NYX Video Awards Top 10 Agencies of the Year

1. Player One Trailers, United States

2. Dreamlux Media, United States

3. Brand Ave. Studios/Amplified Digital Agency, United States

4. WePlay.TV, United States

5. Yamamoto Agency, United States

6. LIVISTO INT'L, Spain

7. Mummu Ltd, United Kingdom

8. LiFi Media Production, LLC, United States

9. Dragon Horse Agency, United States

10. Animun Creativity Advanced School, Spain

Some notable awardees such as Gravity Global, Groove Jones, The Howard Hughes Corporation, CRX Design, K11 Concepts Limited, Player One Trailers, Revenant, Yamamoto Agency, among others, underline the elevated caliber recognized by the IAA. This distinction is largely attributed to the meticulous selection of the esteemed jury panel. Comprising only the crème de la crème of the industry, each juror is hand-selected to uphold and evaluate based on the highest benchmarks of excellence.

Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA, commented, “This season of the NYX Awards has set a new benchmark in this vast landscape of brilliance, bearing witness to pioneering marketing strategies, designs and breathtaking video submissions that unquestionably mark the future trajectory of our industry. Of course, this would not have been possible without the esteemed jury panels’ unwavering commitment to celebrating unparalleled talent, ensuring that recognition is given where it’s truly deserved.”

Grand Jury Panel

NYX Awards has partnered itself with a distinguished panel of professionals, each an authority in their domain. Their dedication to maintaining rigorous standards of evaluation assures that every entry is assessed on its merit. The jury comprises esteemed figures like Yeon Sang Yoon (United States), Markus Pargfrieder (Austria), Patrizia Burra (Italy), Vitaliy Yakin (United States), Masanori Eto (Japan), Richard A. Neve (Netherlands), and several other experts.

Reflecting on the success of the awards, Thomas Brandt stated, “With marketing, designs and videos on helm, the NYX Awards is catalyzing a renaissance that is shaping the very fabric of contemporary media and communication. The NYX Awards remains committed to championing the evolving landscape of media and communication, serving as a precursor to the unwavering dynamism we anticipate for what lies ahead as a global marketing award.”

For the complete list of winners, do visit the NYX Awards’ official website: https://nyxawards.com/winner.php.

The 2024 NYX Awards are officially open for submissions. Elevate your global presence with NYX, celebrating excellence in advertising & design, marketing and communications, and digital media. Submit your entries from the Early Bird deadline on December 13, 2023, through the Final Extension deadline on March 14, 2024, with official results announced on May 10, 2024.

About NYX Awards

The NYX Awards is a prestigious international competition that recognizes and celebrates excellence in the creative and marketing industries. Our categories encompass Advertising & Design, Strategic Communications and Marketing Campaigns, as well as Digital Media, including web, video, and social media. Spanning the spectrum from boutique studios to industry giants, NYX Awards warmly welcomes entries from agencies of all sizes. Our mission is simple: to recognize and honor the brilliance that lies at the heart of the creative and marketing industries.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.