Leading Futurist and Economist Jason Schenker to Give Speech at SXSW 2024 on "The Tech Industry and Cold War Two"
I am honored to return to SXSW in 2024 as the intersection of geopolitics and technology reshapes our world. I am excited to engage with a diverse, global audience to help them prepare for the future.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Futurist Institute and Prestige Economics are excited to share that the renowned economist and futurist Jason Schenker will give a speech at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2024 in Austin, Texas. Information about this forthcoming speech was shared in a major announcement last week by SXSW.
This will be the eighth year in a row that Mr. Schenker has been invited to participate in SXSW Interactive. His previous talks have focused on topics related to the future of finance, fintech, the future of transportation, and more.
Mr. Schenker's 2024 speech will focus on Cold War Two® geopolitical implications for tech industries.
With his vast expertise in economics, technology, future trends, conflict studies, and geopolitics, Mr. Schenker will present a comprehensive talk titled "The Tech Industry and Cold War Two: Risks, Threats, and Opportunities." Attendees can look forward to an insightful discussion of how evolving geopolitical tensions present risks, threats, and opportunities for tech companies, ecosystems, and investments.
SXSW is an annual technology and culture event comprised of film, interactive media, technology, and music festivals and conferences. SXSW began in 1987 and has grown significantly in recent years. SXSW is known as a place for creative people to come together and share ideas, and it often sets the trends for the rest of the year in music, film, and technology. It is a destination for global professionals and features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities.
Mr. Schenker will be speaking at SXSW Interactive, which is focused on emerging technologies and trends. This part of SXSW has earned a reputation as a breeding ground for new ideas and creative technologies. Over the years, SXSW Interactive has included a strong element of startup culture and has served as a platform for launching new products and services from tech companies.
In recent years, Mr. Schenker has frequently spoken at the annual SXSW conference, sharing his futurist and economic insights. Mr. Schenker's 2024 talk will feature pioneering research from The Futurist Institute® and Prestige Economics®. He expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, "At a time of rising geopolitical uncertainty, I am eager to share my thoughts, connect with attendees, and engage in stimulating discussions about the future implications for tech companies, startups, ecosystems, platforms, and investments."
The SXSW site included a complete description of Mr. Schenker's SXSW 2024 talk, noting, "The United States and its allies are in the middle of a Second Cold War with China and Russia, including with their allies and proxies. This has significant implications for the global economy, technology businesses, and startups. This presentation will address the biggest risks, threats, and opportunities for the tech industry due to rising geopolitical tensions and Cold War Two, with a focus on recent and future tech implications. Topics of this talk will include a discussion of recent and likely future trade restrictions and supply chain impacts, macroeconomic dislocations and opportunities, tech investing and fundraising restrictions, financial market impacts, reshoring, government funding, and more."
When speaking about the specific goals he has for his keynote, Mr. Schenker shared, "My talk will include an evaluation of historical trends of the past and data of the present to help attendees craft visions of the future for geopolitics and technology. "
About Jason Schenker
Jason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. LinkedIn names him "Top Economics Voice" and "Top Public Speaking Voice." Jason has given over 1,000 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews. Jason has been a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Around 1.1 million students have taken Jason's 20 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and finance. He is the author of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on economics, tech, finance, energy, and leadership. Mr. Schenker holds master's degrees in Applied Economics from UNC Greensboro, Germanic Languages and Literature from UNC Chapel Hill, and Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding from CSU Dominguez Hills. He has earned numerous post-graduate certificates and professional designations, including as a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Mr. Schenker is also a Non-Resident Fellow of the Joint Special Operations University at the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).
About Prestige Economics®
Prestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. The firm has a long track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. With a reputation for rigorous analysis and high-quality forecasts, Prestige Economics assists clients in navigating complex economic trends to make informed decisions. Prestige Economics has also created ground-breaking research on Cold War Two®.
About The Futurist Institute®
The Futurist Institute helps professionals future-proof their careers and organizations by offering valuable research, training programs, and certifications. These resources empower individuals to become forward-thinking leaders who embrace emerging technologies and future trends.
