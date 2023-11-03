The Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund (AEIF) provides U.S. government exchange and educational program alumni with grant funding opportunities ($5000 – $35000) to develop public service-oriented projects in the Kyrgyz Republic. AEIF provides alumni of U.S. government-sponsored and facilitated exchange programs with funding to expand on skills gained during their exchange experience to design and implement innovative solutions to global challenges facing their community. Since its inception in 2011, AEIF has funded nearly 500 alumni-led projects around the world through a competitive global competition. The application call opens once a year. The project topics and requirements vary each year. For more information please visit the U.S. Embassy’s grants page or the local alumni Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Kyrgyzstan.usexchangealumni/