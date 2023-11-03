Anjalts' World Gone Madder' Hits the Airwaves November 3
ANJALTS DESCRIBES HER NEW SONG LAUNCHED BY IXO MUSIC
The imbalance — is a World Gone Madder”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Songwriter and producer Anjalts has consistently been sharing her music throughout the year, starting with her debut 15-track album 'Air to Fire' in February, which has amassed over a million streams from her diverse fan base.
For an ever-growing songwriter with a very distinct sound and multifaceted vocal range, Anjalts eco-consciously sings about the Amazon Rainforest fires and misguided relationships, to 'World Gone Madder' an acoustic ballad that is the sixth single from her highly anticipated second album 'Bluency.'
"Anjalts began working on her second album even before the physical records for her first album were out," says Lleona Yves, Artist Mgmt at IXO Music, a small artist development team that has partnered with Anjalts on her many releases. She started recording her second album, writing tons of material and releasing singles favoring the alternative pop/rock genre like 'Code Blue, 'Be My Hero,' and the ever-popular 'Heaven Has Another Door' which continues to break down the one-genre phobic barriers that seem to limit many artists today. And, in the past month, she dropped two more singles, 'Walking to the Sun' and 'Are U OK,' with 'World Gone Madder' set for release on Friday, November 03, 2023."
Sharing a vulnerable side of the artist's unrelenting inner turmoil, Anjalts says, "It's a soft ballad that's not looking to blame anyone or anything. It's just like thinking out loud, except you are singing it with lyrics that start off like:
'There was a place, where I come down, where you can't see, where I am now.'
That small opening verse says so much more between the lines: there will always be chaos happening around our world— that may affect us and break our hearts right to the core. Holding on to our dreams will always be essential. We must still try for that balance in every part of our lives, including how we treat each other daily as human beings. The imbalance — is a World Gone Madder."
