National Safety Council Arizona Chapter Announces Risk Assessment Workshop

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona Chapter of the National Safety Council (ACNSC) is excited to announce a virtual Risk Assessment Workshop scheduled for November 28, 2023. This full-day event is designed to equip businesses with the tools and knowledge they need to identify and address the most pressing risks affecting their operations.

About the Workshop

The Risk Assessment Workshop aims to go beyond traditional safety metrics and provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of how to prioritize safety efforts effectively. Through real-world case studies spanning multiple industries, participants will gain hands-on experience in applying the techniques presented. Additionally, the workshop will provide valuable forms and templates tailored to meet the specific needs of individual organizations.

Key Takeaways

Attendees can expect to:

- Develop a comprehensive risk scoring matrix.

- Learn how to prioritize work tasks that present unacceptable levels of risk.

- Discover new controls to mitigate identified risks.

- Understand how to use risk scores as supplementary indicators of safety performance, moving beyond mere incident rates.

Who Should Attend?

This workshop is ideal for those keen on introducing or enhancing risk assessment within their organizations. It's also perfect for those looking to engage employees actively in the process of identifying and rectifying work-related hazards.

About ACNSC

The National Safety Council Arizona Chapter is dedicated to promoting safety and health in the workplace and beyond. With a range of training programs, resources, and events, ACNSC is at the forefront of ensuring that individuals and organizations have the knowledge and tools they need to maintain safe environments.

For more information about the Risk Assessment Workshop or to register, please visit acnsc.org.