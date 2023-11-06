All Solutions Known Says Self Employed Business Owners are Owed Money, Then Works to get it
All Solutions Known puts checks in the amounts of $20,000 to $40,000 and more in the hands of independent business owners who were hit by Covid.
I've made it my mission to tell all self-employed 1099ers about these refunds. A single mom of three got around $44,000 and a single man without dependents got a check for about $66,000.”SUPERIOR, WI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Contractors who are self-employed need to know that they are owed money through The Family Medical Leave Act. Covid funds are now available from the government and must be claimed before the expiration. Many small business owners either don’t know about them, don’t think they qualify, or don’t know how to collect those large checks! Many are confused thinking that these funds are ERC or PPP. Terry Scott, of All Solutions Known has made it his mission to tell as many 1099ers that he can about these refunds so they don’t miss out. He and his team make everything clear to understand and process the well-deserved and badly needed checks, quick and easily.
— Terry Scott, All Solutions Known LLC
“No one knows how much you’ll receive until after we do our processing”, says Scott. “A single mom of three got around $44,000 for just one of the two years and a single man without dependents got $66,000. Since we are still working with both 2020 and 2021, our clients usually see almost twice those amounts -it depends on a lot of variables. What’s important is to start the process”.
As a committed leader in tax incentives and financial consulting to business owners who have larger staff who were awarded ERC and PPP monies, All Solutions Known is pleased that the IRS is now offering something that is exclusive to the “little guy”. And, there are a lot of little guys, and gals, who have their own side hustles that were slowed or brought to a grinding stop during 2020 and 2021. Here is a main category list of who are called “1099ers” that Scott and his team work with; and there is no way to know all the others in their respective of sub categories.
Accounting, Agents, Agriculture, Antiques and Collectibles, Arts and Crafts, Asset Management, Automotive, Beverage, Brokers, Business Services, Child Care, Cleaning Services, Construction and Home Improvement, Design, Distributor, E-commerce, Education and Training, Entertainment, Fashion, Food Services, Gardening and Landscaping, Health and Beauty, Information Technology, Legal Services, Maintenance and Repair, Management Services, Manufacturing, Marketing Services, Media, Medical Practitioners, Music, Nightlife, Personal Services, Pet Services, Photography, Professional Services, Publishing, Recruiting and Staffing, Rental and Leasing, Research Services, Retail Shipping and Delivery, Sports and Recreation, Sustainability, Toys and Hobbies, Transportation, Travel and Tourism, Value-Added Reseller, Warehousing and Storage, and Wholesale.
“I was surprised to find that people like farmers, lawyers and even doctors were on the list”, said Scott. “I’m here to inform everyone that THEY-ARE-OWED-MONEY and help them get it as fast as possible!”
Scott asks a few simple questions, such as “Did you miss any days of work from 2020 – 2021 because of Covid – related illness?”, “Did your kids miss school?”, “Did you have to quarantine because of Covid?”, “Did you have to take care of a family member, friend, extended relative or loved one with Covid?”.
If you are self-employed, and can say yes to at least one of those questions, chances are very good that you qualify" Scott says; and says it to about 20 applicants daily. The process is simple. Complete a one page form, accompanied with a previous year tax return and in about 24 to 36 hours you'll receive an amended return and after verification your check from the IRS is on its way. Scott and his team collect a very small amount as their fee and only when and if the client qualifies and chooses to move forward and says, “Show me the money!”
All Solutions Known is located in Superior, Wisconsin and serves business owners mostly in the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin, but has many clients nationwide so be sure to ask about any particulars that may vary in your state when contacting Terry Scott and the team. Ask about the $1000 referral fee Ask LLC gives for each and every self-employed business person referred and completes the process.
Terry Lee Scott
All Solutions Known LLC
+1 218-940-1334
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn