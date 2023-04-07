Drive Planning Announces new Financial Consultant in MN/WI

Drive Planning has announced the addition of Terry Lee Scott to the team as Financial Consultant. In this new capacity, Scott will be responsible to increase market share and address client needs while being instrumental in building a team of advisors across both states of Minnesota and Wisconsin, over the next five years.
Before joining Drive Planning, Scott served owners of mostly small to medium sized businesses, implementing Advocacy, Branding and Cash Flow Strategies; giving him the moniker, “The ABC Business Consultant”. Drive’s KEEP MORE – MAKE MORE – LIVE MORE philosophy will compliment Scott’s, All Solutions Known LLC’s current offerings.
Having been involved in just about all aspects of marketing, customer service and consulting for many years, Scott now expects to use this positive and rewarding alliance to create greater value to individual investors as well as business owners, corporate leaders, retirees and professionals of all types.
“I was looking for real solutions to answer the needs which seemed limited over the years, both in scope and availability. When I met everyone connected with Drive Planning in Atlanta, I found something that breaks existing barriers, allows people with fewer dollars to invest and shifts the thinking and mindset of traditional investors. This is a must share” says Scott.
According to Managing Partner with Drive Planning, Gerry Linarducci, “Drive Planning is very pleased to be adding an individual with the skill and experience of Scott to successfully enhance our operations in the Minnesota and Wisconsin areas. We fully expect Terry Lee Scott, with his years of experience, to meet our goals for growth and client satisfaction as a tremendous asset allowing us to provide clients with time proven and successful systems of Portfolio Management, Financial Planning, Private Investments, and Tax Strategies”.
Also states Scott, “The Drive culture and its reserve of products are all about integrity, trust, transparency and honesty. I’ll do my very best to exemplify Drive Planning here in Minnesota and Wisconsin”.
“While Scott will be reaching out to constituents soon”, adds Linarducci, “He can be contacted before then at 218.940.1334 or terry.scott@driveplanning.com”.
Drive Planning Traditional Portfolio Management – Private Investments
Main Office 715 Peachtree NE Suite 100-200 Atlanta, GA 30308
Contact
Terry Scott
All Solutions Known LLC
+1 218-940-1334
email us here