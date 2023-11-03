Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery Announces the Lineup for its 12th Anniversary Celebration
EINPresswire.com/ -- Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery (HZ) has announced the lineup for its 12th anniversary celebration including a limited-edition jewelry collection, in-store events at its location In The Shops at the Bravern, and online promotions at HollyZhang.com.
“Because the number 12 is so significant, as it represents harmony, balance, and of course the ever-present sports fan, I wanted to pull out the stops for this year’s celebration,” said Holly Zhang Owner and Designer. “So, I reached out to our customer and Pearl ‘fan’ Phil Haynes, Seattle Seahawks Offensive Guard, who graciously participated in a photo shoot for this special celebration.
In the process, I was inspired to create a limited-edition sterling silver necklace and earrings to commemorate our 12th anniversary based on using the number 12, with each number containing 12 pearls as part of its design.”
THE CELEBRATION LINEUP INCLUDES:
o Limited Edition “12” Sterling Silver Necklace and Earrings: Available in time for the holiday gifting season.
o In-Store Event Sunday, December 3, 2023 5:00-7:00 pm:
o Includes a drawing to win a “12” necklace and another to win the “12” earrings.
o Donation of 12% of this event's sales will be made to Compass Housing Alliance addressing affordable housing.
Also participating in the in-store event is Rossario George, a world-renowned luxury travel fashion house, modeling their upcoming “Ghost Trains” collection. These hauntingly elegant pieces accentuate Holly Zhang’s timeless accessories and will have audiences wanting to see more.
Reflecting on the journey that has led to this important milestone, Holly Zhang said “It has been our customers appreciation of the quality and uniqueness of our jewelry, as well as the individualized service they received, that I am most proud of. I want to thank our customers, who have become friends and loyal ‘fans’.
I also want to thank my husband and partner James Rivera, the Bravern, and our photoshoot team. To each I give the sincerest possible thank you.”
PHOTOSHOOT TEAM: We represent the international diversity of the Seattle and Eastside communities.
CUSTOMER AND MODEL: Phil Haynes- Seattle Seahawks Offensive Guard #60
MODEL: Lauren Boardman
PHOTOGRAPHER: Aika Foz
DRESS DESIGNER: Yinka Ola
HAIRSTYLIST: Michael Hawk
MAKEUP: Jennifer Mendoza
VENUE: The Bravern Residence Tower
ABOUT HOLLY ZHANG PEARL GALLERY:
Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery is a retailer offering captivating designer pearl jewelry.
Location: The Shops at The Bravern
700 110th Ave NE, Suite 250, Bellevue, WA 98004
Phone: 1(425)449-8332
Website: HollyZhang.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hollyzhangpearlgallery
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HollyZhangPearlGallery
ABOUT ROSSARIO GEORGE:
Rossario George is a world-renowned luxury travel fashion house located in Seattle, WA.
Website: https://rossariogeorge.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rossario_george
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HouseofRG
CONTACT: Support@HollyZhang.com
Anthony V Williams
CONTACT: Support@HollyZhang.com
Anthony V Williams
