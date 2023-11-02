General Election: what change do we need?

Rishi Sunak has until December 2024 to call an election. While the formal starting pistol has yet to be fired, and may not be for at least a year, the long campaign has already begun. Both Sunak and Starmer are presenting themselves as the change candidate and the person to fix a country that - they both argue – is struggling to find its way.

Kicking off the Institute's General Election programme, this event will reflect on the opening pitches of the two main parties at their recent conferences. It will ask what change the country, government and political system needs, what change the voters want, and whether either party has a plan to deliver it.

Joining us will be:

Lord Peter Mandelson , Chairman of Global Counsel and former ministers in the Blair and Brown governments

Lord David Willetts , President of the Resolution Foundation and former minister in the Major and Cameron governments

Kelly Beaver , Chief Executive of Ipsos in the UK and Ireland

Final speaker to be confirmed

The event will be chaired by Emma Norris, Deputy Director at the Institute for Government

Follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @ifgevents and join the conversation using #IfGGeneralElections