Technical Framework Launches Cybersecurity Education Video Campaign to Bolster Public Awareness

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technical Framework, an IT-managed services company known for its comprehensive suite of security and technology solutions, today unveiled a new cybersecurity education initiative aimed at empowering the public with the knowledge to protect against digital threats. The campaign, consisting of concise, twice-weekly videos, is designed to demystify cyber protection for individuals and businesses alike.

Recognizing the complexity of cybersecurity and the constraints of modern schedules, Technical Framework's campaign strips away the intimidating jargon of IT, presenting essential information in a clear, accessible manner. These short videos are crafted to engage viewers of all backgrounds, providing them with practical tips and strategies to safeguard their online presence.

"Our goal is to cut through the noise and offer straightforward, actionable cybersecurity advice," said Al Harris, CEO of Technical Framework. "By breaking down complex concepts into bite-sized, jargon-free videos, we can help our audience stay one step ahead of hackers and secure their digital lives without having to become experts themselves."

Campaign Highlights:

Twice-Weekly Videos: Fresh, informative content published every week, addressing current and emerging cyber threats.

Jargon-Free Language: Making cybersecurity easy to understand for everyone, regardless of their technical background.

Hack Prevention Focus: Each video provides viewers with simple yet effective measures they can implement to prevent cyber attacks.

Accessible to All: Free access to all content across Technical Framework’s website and social media platforms, ensuring wide-reaching impact.

Expert Insights: Leveraging Technical Framework's deep expertise to inform content, ensuring viewers receive reliable and accurate information.

"This campaign is as much about education as it is about community service," Al Harris added. "In an age where data breaches and cyber attacks are increasingly common, knowledge is power. We believe everyone deserves to have that power, and that's exactly what our videos aim to provide."

The video series is now live, with new releases scheduled each week. These educational videos serve as a public service announcement, highlighting the need for vigilance in the ever-changing digital landscape.

For more information about Technical Framework's cybersecurity education initiative, please contact Al Harris at 970-372-4940 or aharris@techframework.com, or visit www.techframework.com.

About Technical Framework: Technical Framework is a forward-thinking IT-managed services company that specializes in providing innovative cybersecurity and technology solutions. With a commitment to client education and proactive protection, Technical Framework ensures that businesses and individuals are equipped with the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in a digitally connected world.