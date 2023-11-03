The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia Marks 10 Years with Anniversary Celebration
Most Reverend Nelson J. Pérez, Archbishop of Philadelphia, speaks at The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia's 10-year Anniversary Celebration
The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia's (CFGP) President and Chief Executive Officer and Heart of Charity Leadership Award honoree Reverend Monsignor Francis W. Beach at the CFGP 10-year Anniversary Celebration
Leading Catholic Foundation Commemorates Decade of Service and Multi-Million-Dollar Impact, Presents Inaugural Heart of Charity Leadership AwardPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (CFGP), an independent nonprofit community foundation and the area’s leading resource for Catholic philanthropy, celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a grand event on Monday, Oct. 30 at the Union League Liberty Hill. The joyous event was attended by community members and the Most Reverend Nelson J. Pérez, Archbishop of Philadelphia.
Since its establishment in 2013, CFGP has been a cornerstone of Catholic philanthropy in the Greater Philadelphia area, providing charitable funds management, grantmaking and nonprofit consulting services to local Catholic organizations. CFGP manages a network of more than 130 charitable funds with over 16,000 donors, distributing over $17 million to various Catholic organizations in the last fiscal year alone. They've also partnered with more than 100 nonprofit consulting clients, raising a total of over $200 million, including $115 million for the Catholic Charities Appeal and $50 million for St. Charles Borromeo Seminary.
“Looking back at the past 10 years, I’m proud to say that we've built something truly special – a thriving community foundation that not only helps people all over the greater Philadelphia area but also accomplishes this with the love and intention of the teachings of our Catholic faith,” said Sarah Hanley, President and Chief Executive Officer for The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia. “None of this would have been possible without the help of our dedicated board of trustees and team members, generous donors, and supportive community. I’m eager to see what the next 10 years bring.”
“The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia has accomplished an astounding amount of good over the past decade thanks to the hard work and dedication of its staff and Board of Trustees as well as the generosity of the many, many benefactors who support the charitable ministries of our Church,” said Most Reverend Nelson J. Pérez, Archbishop of Philadelphia. “We are grateful for all that the Foundation has done and look forward to what they will make possible for God’s people in the future.”
At the anniversary event, CFGP honored Reverend Monsignor Francis W. Beach with its inaugural Heart of Charity Leadership Award. This award recognizes Msgr. Beach’s enduring dedication to the Catholic faith and his steadfast commitment to advancing CFGP's mission of promoting philanthropy in the Greater Philadelphia area in alignment with the teachings of Jesus Christ.
“The Catholic community in the greater Philadelphia area has benefitted immensely from Monsignor Beach’s unwavering impactful support, making him a cherished blessing in our mission to grow philanthropy according to the teachings of Jesus Christ,” added Hanley. “This inaugural award is a testament to Monsignor Beach's embodiment of the spirit of charity and his unwavering commitment to our shared mission. As we celebrate this milestone, we acknowledge his inspiring leadership and express our heartfelt gratitude for his many contributions.”
The event was sponsored by The Kim Family, Franklin Street Giving Tree Foundation, CTDI/Foundation for Catholic Education, Fidelio Dental Insurance, Howard and Marietta Stoeckel, Dilworth Paxson, Jim and Mary Jo Danella, St. Charle Borromeo Seminary, Eustace Wolfington/Cabrini, O’Connell & Company LLC, Kearns Media Consulting Group, Kennedy Printing, Letter Concepts, Inc., Merrill Private Wealth Management, Steve and Eva McKendrick, Ed and Mary Joan Liva, and OneDigital.
Earlier this year, CFGP hosted its 10-day giving campaign to commemorate this important milestone, highlighting the people and organizations who have helped shape CFGP into what it is today with various employee volunteer and appreciation events throughout the community.
To learn more about CFGP's initiatives, involvement, and ways to support the mission, visit www.thecfgp.org/10th-anniversary.
About The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (CFGP)
The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (CFGP) is an independent, nonprofit community foundation committed to growing philanthropy and supporting the mission and ministries of the Catholic Church in the Greater Philadelphia area. CFGP provides a wide range of services, including charitable funds management, grantmaking, and nonprofit consulting, to help Catholic organizations and donors make a positive impact in their communities. 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of The Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia. This past fiscal year, CFGP has distributed over $17 million from funds held at CFGP to parishes, schools, and other Catholic organizations. CFGP has also helped raise more than $200 million for over 100 Catholic ministries. The Foundation is recognized as the expert in Catholic philanthropy in the Greater Philadelphia area, with over 16,000 existing donors and 130 existing Catholic funds. To learn more, visit thecfgp.org or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
