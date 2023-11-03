Total Image Med Spa Opens and Launches New Website
Adding spa services to Total Image Wigs & Hair Restoration Center
We are so pleased to open our medical spa and to launch it with a new website to help tell our story. At Total Image, we offer a variety of Spa Services. Everything to soothe and heal the soul & body!”WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Image Med Spa has opened within the Total Image Wigs and Hair Restoration Center. Dr. Michael Feinberg, MD, MS, and his team add spa offerings to the center.
— Dr. Michael Feinberg
At Total Image, Dr. Feinberg will be specializing in treatments using PRP (platelet-rich plasma) and PRF (platelet-rich fibrin) therapies for hair loss. In addition, the Spa will provide skin care services, injectables like Fillers, Wrinkle Relaxers like Botox & Dysport, Body Contouring, as well as Vitamin Therapies. For overall beauty treatments Lashes, Waxing, Microblading for brows, and Threading will also be available.
Dr. Feinberg has an eclectic clinical background that includes experience in Industrial, Preventive, and Aerospace Medicine. Previously he was the medical director of an aesthetic center in Santa Barbara which feature medical spa services.
“We are so pleased to open our medical spa and to launch it with a new website to help tell our story,” stated Dr. Michael Feinberg. “Here at Total Image, we offer a variety of Spa Services. Everything to soothe and heal the soul and body!
Dr. Feinberg and his team join the highly trained professionals that make up the professional staff of the Total Image Wig & Hair Restoration Center. Along with its co-founders, Charlene Charthern and Natasha Spriggs, the team has over 30 years of experience in the hair and spa industry and a passion to help restore confidence in those who seek it.
About Total Image Med Spa
From body contouring to micro-needling, waxing to lashes, and Botox to PRP, Total Image Med Spa has patients covered from head to toe. They can indulge and be pampered with facials, injectables, body treatments, and an array of beauty and skin care services.
Dr. Feinberg and his team have a broad range of talents in medical spa treatments. Their goal of their services is to sooth both body and soul! For more information contact totalimagemedspa.com
